Artists announced for Music at Manito concerts

By Will Wixey
 2 days ago
Bjorn // Flickr

SPOKANE, Wash. — The artists for Music at Manito, formerly known as the Mozart On A Summer’s Eve concerts, have been announced.

The program will begin with Oud Musician Isa Najem, winner of multiple international awards for his work in film and oud performances.

Next will be Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, featuring violinist Helen Hwaya Kim with a chamber group of musicians.

After intermission, the Judy Carmichael Jazz Trio will perform. The acclaimed trio performs worldwide, and the Grammy-nominated Judy Carmichael can be heard regularly on her National Public Radio show, Jazz Inspired.

The concerts will take place on both July 19 and 20 at Manito Park. The concert site opens at 5:30 p.m. for pre-concert picnics in table and lawn seating areas.

Tickets range between $35 and $55. You can grab tickets for Tuesday’s concert here and Wednesday’s concert here.

