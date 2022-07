BOISE, Idaho — At Faces of Hope in Downtown Boise, staff and volunteers work diligently to care for members of our community that are facing some of their darkest times. "We help victims that are dealing with domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse, child abuse, sex trafficking and stalking," said Paige Dinger, the executive director for Faces of Hope. She added their services include helping people with legal, medical and emotional needs while also connecting them to resources around the community.

