ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, NY

A little bit of Santa’s magic to brighten your day

websterontheweb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think we need to be reminded every once in a while that even during difficult times — and we’ve had a lot of difficult times recently — simple, magical moments can still happen to brighten our lives. Such is the case with the following story,...

websterontheweb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster, NY
City
Lockwood, NY
Webster, NY
Society
Well+Good

The Symbolic Meaning of Crossing Paths With a Happy Little Bluebird

If you’re like me, you’re always on the hunt for the hidden meanings in chance encounters. On my daily morning walks with my dog Cash, I’ve noticed that some birds make their presence known more than others, including cardinals and crows, among others. Recently, it seems like bluebirds are always along for the journey, whether they're flying overhead or perched perfectly on a branch in front of me as I stop to let Cash sniff around. Naturally, I’ve been wondering: what is the meaning of crossing paths with a bluebird? To find out, I chatted with celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman and Psychic Reading Expert founder Christine Wallace. Keep reading to find out what they had to say.
ANIMALS
Mashed

How Mountains Inspired The Invention Of The Root Beer Float

There are few better things than swigging down a frothy root beer float, no matter the occasion or time of year. Root beer floats are not only super fun to drink, but they are also super easy to prepare, as the recipe calls for only two ingredients: the iconic sarsaparilla soda and velvety vanilla ice cream.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Little Bit#White Christmas#Juggling
Slipped Disc

Rimsky-Korsakov memorial museum goes up in flames

The composer’s home and museum at Lubensk, near St Petersburg, has been destroyed by fire. It is the house where Rimsky died in June 1908. The cause has not been definitively established, but careless builders are under investigation. The director of the museum, Nina Kostenko, writes: ‘Yesterday, a terrible...
ENTERTAINMENT
Refinery29

36 Spiritual Gifts To Take You Higher, From Tarot Decks To Crystal Collections

Shopping for spiritual people is all about intention and energy — you can’t overthink it. If you feel like a particular present is going to be the one true joy-sparker, then it probably is. That's your intuition, baby. And, while it's not necessary to have stuff to explore practices like meditation and divination, it's fun to for an aspiring astrologist or crystal collector to receive a token that will help them hone their obsession. The right gift can even launch someone on their healing journey, just like The Modern Tarot deck did for me.
LIFESTYLE
deseret.com

Of Journals and Blessings: An Investment with Priceless Returns

“Of Journals and Blessings: An Investment with Priceless Returns,” was written to provide a deeper understanding of journals and offer encouragement for undertaking such an important task when the demands on our time are limitless. Thomas Grapp, the author, has kept a diligent journal for two decades and his personal journal collection consists of forty-one volumes. Identifying the positive results originating therefrom prompted him to publish a book with the hope of helping others participate in this marvelous work. The book is available on Amazon for all desiring to comprehend the blessings of writing in a journal.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy