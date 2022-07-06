A little bit of Santa’s magic to brighten your day

If you’re like me, you’re always on the hunt for the hidden meanings in chance encounters. On my daily morning walks with my dog Cash, I’ve noticed that some birds make their presence known more than others, including cardinals and crows, among others. Recently, it seems like bluebirds are always along for the journey, whether they're flying overhead or perched perfectly on a branch in front of me as I stop to let Cash sniff around. Naturally, I’ve been wondering: what is the meaning of crossing paths with a bluebird? To find out, I chatted with celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman and Psychic Reading Expert founder Christine Wallace. Keep reading to find out what they had to say.

