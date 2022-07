Boston magazine's annual list gives a wide overview of the area's finest cuisine. Boston is known for a lot of things. Beantown is home to top notch hospitals, elite sports franchises and, more and more each year, some of the country’s best food. These dining experiences were highlighted this week in Boston magazine’s annual Best of Boston list, a roundup of the city’s finest places to dine, shop, or catch a show. This is the publication’s 49th annual guide.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO