A Massachusetts couple, whose premature baby died just a couple months after it was born, is suing the hospital where she was delivered after the infant’s remains were lost in the facility’s morgue.On 25 July 2020, Alana Ross and Daniel McCarthy welcomed their premature child, Everleigh, into the world inside the delivery ward of Brigham and Women’s Hospital.The out-of-town couple, who hailed from Sharon, about a 20 mile drive from the hospital, had struggled with high-risk pregnancies before having lost two other children prematurely due to complications. Because of this, they specifically sought out the expertise at the Boston facility...

LAW ・ 14 DAYS AGO