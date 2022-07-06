ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Peak Innovation Center repairing damage caused by flooding

By Justin Trobaugh
 2 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Repairs continue on the Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith after flood damage from the rain in June.

The center opened in March and features STEM programs for students. The school district isn’t sure how much repairs will cost or when they will be finished.

The district is looking into a 100-year flood plan to prevent future flooding damage.

Peak Innovation Center receives $100K donation from COX Communications

In April, the center announced that it received a $100,000 donation from COX Communications for a new Career Center and to support three network engineering technology classrooms.

The space will support community engagement and service-learning projects to “enhance relationships among students and business partners.”

