Aiken County, SC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken, Barnwell by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 19:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Torrential...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Allendale, Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allendale; Hampton; Jasper THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR PORTIONS OF HAMPTON ALLENDALE AND JASPER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 12:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Abbeville; Greenwood; Laurens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Elbert, south central Laurens, southern Abbeville and Greenwood Counties through 600 PM EDT At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles east of Greenwood to 13 miles east of Elberton. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greenwood, Abbeville, Calhoun Falls, Ninety Six, Troy, Lake Greenwood State Park, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood State Park, Ninety Six Historic Site and Lake Russell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Severe thunderstorms bring trouble across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Severe thunderstorms hit the river region, bringing lightning, rain, and flash flooding on Thursday night. Since the storm hit, we’ve had viewers sending in pictures and videos. Click HERE to submit your photos/videos. Here’s a look at storm damage and storm reports from Thursday.
AUGUSTA, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Chesterfield; Fairfield; Greenville; Greenwood; Kershaw; Lancaster; Laurens; Lee; Lexington; Newberry; Richland; Saluda; Spartanburg; Sumter; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ABBEVILLE ANDERSON CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENVILLE GREENWOOD KERSHAW LANCASTER LAURENS LEE LEXINGTON NEWBERRY RICHLAND SALUDA SPARTANBURG SUMTER UNION YORK
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Mayor’s Fishing Pond closing due to flooding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Mayor’s Fishing Derby has been rescheduled for a later date due to flooding. The pond is located at 1823 Lock and Dam Road and will be closed until July 23. Any derby participants with questions should call 706-823-4399.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Single-vehicle collision leaves 1 person dead in Aiken County

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person. Troopers say the crash happened Thursday at 4:40 p.m. on Whiskey Road at Partridge Bend Road, just north of New Ellenton. A 2006 Dodge Ram truck was traveling north on Whiskey...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Temporary lane closures on I-20 Exit 190, on and off ramps

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be construction along Exit 190 of I-20, and drivers need to be aware of some lane closures and traffic shifts. This is related to the roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road. The construction is scheduled to begin Monday, July 11th to Friday, July 15th. These are the areas that […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Missing man in Richmond County located

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richburg has been located and is home safe. Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for 32-year-old Randy Lamar Richburg. He was last seen on 07/03/22 at approximately 05:00 a.m. on the 400 block of Sheffield Circle. It’s speculated that Richburg may have gotten a ride from an unknown person to Columbia, […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
News19 WLTX

Free produce distributed in Calhoun County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Residents in Calhoun county got free produce thanks to the the Tri-County Health Network. The giveaway is a part of the organization's mission to give people in Bamberg, Calhoun, and Orangeburg counties food to help residents live and maintain healthy lifestyles. “We want you to...
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Crash blocks traffic on Gordon Highway at Sibley Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash at Sibley Road was blocking westbound traffic on Gordon Highway on Thursday afternoon. It was reported at 2:32 p.m. as an injury accident, according to Augusta Fire Department dispatch reports. Traffic was at a standstill, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Shed, trailer catch fire just outside North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews responded to two overnight fires just about a block apart early Friday just outside North Augusta. One was on Chestnut Drive and another was on Dogwood Drive in the Belvedere-Clearwater area. One was a shed and the other was a small trailer.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Fatal collision on US HWY 178 in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that took place on US Hwy 178 near Rollings Meadows Lane. The accident happened around 10:00 am. A person driving a 2003 Chevy truck was driving west when they went off the roadway on the right of the road. The driver […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Ambulance crashes in Lexington County while transporting patient

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An ambulance crashed in Lexington County while transporting a patient. A representative with the county said the accident happened at around 1:00 p.m. Friday. The crash happened on Highway 378 near the hospital. No injuries have been reported at this time, both vehicles suffered minor damage....
WJBF

One dead in accident on Whiskey Road in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal accident on Whiskey Road. The accident happened at 4:40pm at Whiskey Road near Partridge Bend Road. 50-year-old Kirk D. Losier was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram truck traveling north on Whiskey Road when he ran off the left side of the road, crossed the south bound lane, struck a ditch and then crashed into a tree.
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Warrenville man dies in crash on Whiskey Road

A 50-year-old Warrenville man died in a single-vehicle crash on Whiskey Road Thursday afternoon, according to a report from Darryl Ables, the Aiken County coroner. The wreck, taking the life of Kirk D. Losier, occurred around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection with Partridge Bend Road. Ables' report noted, "A 2006 Dodge Ram truck was traveling north on Whiskey Road when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, crossed the south bound lane, struck a culvert, then crashed into a tree."
WARRENVILLE, SC
Newberry Observer

Delta Dears visit Newberry

”Delta Dears” who are members of the Aiken Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. took part in a day trip to Newberry on June 24. The members of the travel group said, “the town is so charming and everyone was so friendly.”
NEWBERRY, SC

