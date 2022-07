A great many talented people worked their butts off to put across one of the most intelligent and fanciful musicals in the canon at the Mac-Haydn Theatre in Chatham, New York. They worked much harder than they should have had to because they had an ill- prepared tech working the sound booth. He, or she, didn’t ride gain and never punched the voices so that spoken lines and often sung lines could not make it through the orchestration, even of underscore. This show is intelligent; it is unusual; it requires an audience to listen. That said, the under-attended opening night audience seemed to understand how good the work was by the company and they rightfully applauded them for their efforts. I hope that the rest of the run of this show will be better managed and that larger audiences will be able to appreciate the important message the show imparts to our much-tested time.

CHATHAM, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO