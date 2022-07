They have a plan for that. Titles are some of the most important aspects to wrestling as they are the symbol of a top star. Fans can instantly understand the idea of a champion with a shiny belt and that has been the case for almost all of wrestling’s history. Since there are so many titles in modern wrestling, there has to be a way to make a title stand out. Now we might have an idea of how that will be done with one in particular.

WWE ・ 21 HOURS AGO