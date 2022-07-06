SV Man Accused Of Dealing Crack Cocaine

The carnage continues in Illinois at an alarming rate as brave men and women continue to risk their lives to keep residents safe. By now we all are aware of the horrific tragedy in Highland Park Illinois, that took the lives, injured many, and cast a dark cloud on countless for the rest of their lives. It's truly heartbreaking, frustrating, and scary. Many people all over the country, including me, are seconding guessing leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary.

3 DAYS AGO