SV Man Accused Of Dealing Crack Cocaine

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Wilkes-Barre Township Police department issued a warrant for a man who is wanted for theft in Luzerne County. Police said Leo Daniel Edwards Jr., age 48, is wanted for stealing multiple items worth $74 and driving on a suspended license. Officials said Edwards is...
Cool Critters Day Planned at Woodlands Nature Station. Murray-Calloway County Hospital sees spike in Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever cases. Manager of Kentucky’s Refuges Honored as National Wildlife Refuge Manager of the Year. Marshall County is in the red (high transmission levels), along with dozens of other counties. Kentucky State...
ST. LOUIS – A man and a woman face criminal charges after investigators say they choked a jogger and took off with a car Wednesday in St. Louis County. Prosecutors have charged Desmond Lillard, 24, with two counts of vehicle hijacking and first-degree robbery. Tiffany Lomax, 25, also faces criminal charges, one count of vehicle hijacking and one count of first-degree robbery.
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (FOX 9) - Authorities in St. Croix County, Wisconsin, are hoping a man they believe is responsible for multiple crimes will turn himself in. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office believes Michael Parent is responsible for stealing three vehicles and falsely reporting a house fire.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids has been arrested on more than two dozen charges, including theft, forgery, identity theft, and money laundering. Police say 44-year-old Jennifer Lynn Smith is accused of assuming the identities of several people from around the United States. Police say Smith set up bank accounts, bought cars and set up utilities in the names of others.
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Effingham County from late night June 25 to early morning June 26. The RSC was conducted at Keller Dr and Ford Ave, by District 12 officers. Violations Enforcement...
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A missing northern Illinois man who was seen in Lafayette County on Wednesday has been found, officials said. Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home in McHenry County, Illinois, between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He was seen at the South Wayne Mart gas station later in the day and left heading west. Officials said he...
An Illinois owner of Denny’s restaurants will serve four years in prison after pleading guilty to a fraud that cheated the state of $3 million in sales taxes, Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Wednesday. Raoul said Kenneth Kilberger of Lake in the Hills, Ill., pleaded guilty to sales tax...
(The Center Square) – In the aftermath of the Highland Park mass shooting that left seven dead and dozens injured and the continued gun violence in other Illinois cities, some are looking for concrete solutions. After the shooting in Highland Park on Monday, where certain types of weapons are...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Illinois man who was last seen Thursday in Lafayette County, Wisconsin, authorities stated. The Wisconsin Department of Justice stated that Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home between noon and 4 p.m. from McHenry County, Illinois. The alert noted that he was seen at the South Wayne Mart Gas Station in South Wayne, Wisconsin and went westbound to leave the area.
If you're headed on the road this weekend, the price at the pump is trending down. According to GasBuddy.com, you can find unleaded for $4.88 a gallon in La Salle and at $4.89 in neighboring Peru. Most stations across Starved Rock Country are now below $5 a gallon. As of Friday gas in Streator was still north of $5 a gallon.
Illinois has a new Supreme Court justice, and she's making history. Judge Lisa Holder White becomes the first Black women Illinois Supreme Court justice. Holder White was selected by Justice Rita Garman as her replacement and sworn in Thursday at a ceremony at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.
The carnage continues in Illinois at an alarming rate as brave men and women continue to risk their lives to keep residents safe. By now we all are aware of the horrific tragedy in Highland Park Illinois, that took the lives, injured many, and cast a dark cloud on countless for the rest of their lives. It's truly heartbreaking, frustrating, and scary. Many people all over the country, including me, are seconding guessing leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary.
The estate of an Illinois woman who died earlier this year from a listeria infection filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against a Florida ice cream company that health officials have connected to a multistate outbreak. The lawsuit filed in the Middle District of Florida claims that Mary Billman died after...
(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s rhetoric around the issue of gun violence is heating up and some say it’s “disgusting.”. Before Monday’s mass shooting in a Chicago suburb at an Independence Day parade, Pritzker spoke to a group of New Hampshire Democrats saying the Republican game plan heading into November is to focus on cultural issues instead of on gun control.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A handful of people got hurt in the Peoria area because of fireworks. While nobody came into OSF Saint James in Pontiac, the OSF Saint Francis Emergency Department Manager said there were five separate cases over the past week. There were also no injuries reported...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the 12th time since January, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith has been held in contempt of court. Judge Patrick Murphy issued the contempt order following a motion from the Cook County Public Guardian's office. This latest case involves a 15-year-old girl who has been stuck in a psychiatric hospital even though she was cleared to be released January 14, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The Republican nominee for governor of Illinois, Darren Bailey, once held a campaign fundraising event at which he raffled off a Smith & Wesson AR-15, a weapon nearly identical to the type used in the Fourth of July parade massacre here this week. A 2019...
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — As many enjoyed Fourth of July celebrations Monday night, it is believed that an illegal firework from one of those celebrations was the starter of the old tomato factory fire, according to the Hoopeston Fire Department. The fire began around 10:30 Monday night burning down...
