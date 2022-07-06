ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fannin, Towns, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Fannin; Towns; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Towns, Union and northeastern Fannin Counties through 845 PM EDT At 816 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Blue Ridge to near Jones Creek to Blairsville, and moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Blue Ridge, Blairsville, Young Harris, Morganton, Hemp, Blue Mountain Shelter, Brasstown Bald, Hurst, Loving, Jones Creek, Owltown, Mineral Bluff, Vogel State Park and Track Rock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FANNIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Knox, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Knox; Sevier The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Knox County in east Tennessee Central Jefferson County in east Tennessee Northwestern Sevier County in east Tennessee * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 459 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Plainview, or 11 miles northeast of Knoxville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Sevierville, Jefferson City, Dandridge, New Market, Strawberry Plains, Blaine, House Mountain State Park, Maloneyville and Mascot. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 392 and 423. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-40 East

Baby Harrison and Evan are home and healthy after live saving work from the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department. A family in Blount County is thankful to be okay after a super-duty truck crashed through their garage addition and drove away from the scene. Truck hits Blount Co. home. Updated: 14...
WILX-TV

WATCH: Plane makes emergency landing on western NC highway

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – An airplane made an emergency landing on a sparse highway in western North Carolina this week. According to WHNS, the Swain County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot’s GoPro recorded the incident Sunday on Highway 74. No one was hurt in the...
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
nowhabersham.com

Fieldale worker injured in early morning incident

A worker at the Fieldale poultry plant in Cornelia was injured on the job Wednesday morning when his arm got stuck in a machine. Around 4:30 a.m., Habersham County E-911 dispatched EMS and Cornelia firefighters to the plant on Irvin Street. “Upon arrival, [the] subject had been removed from the...
CORNELIA, GA
themaconcountynews.com

Police staffing a concern in Franklin

In a less-than-an hour meeting of the Town of Franklin Council, business included the reading of two proclamations, more discussions about the in-process skate park, a public hearing set for the rezoning of a property, and awareness of a sewer line project. Yet, the wrap-up agenda item for the short, July 5, 6 p.m., meeting involved the issue of Town of Franklin Police Department staffing – or lack thereof.
FRANKLIN, NC
mymix1041.com

The Digging Place – Grand Opening Saturday

Tracy Falls joined us on Mix Mornings to talk about The Digging Place. The Digging Place is a collection of shops that have moved from the former Flealand Flea Market that recently burned down. They will host several shops and a soon-to-be restaurant that will offer catering services. They are...
CLEVELAND, TN
Sylva Herald

Wildkitchen open for business at 567 W. Main

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Team held a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for new chamber member Wildkitchen Supply last Thursday. Located at 567 W. Main St. in Sylva, Wildkitchen Supply is owned by Julie Fox Jones. Wildkitchen specializes in cooking demos, color-dying plants and fabrics, canning,...
themaconcountynews.com

Church News for July 7, 2022

Spiritual Light Center on Sunday, July 10, at 11 a.m., Doug VanOrsdall will speak, on “what chair do you sit in most of the time?”, Wednesday a movie is shown at 3 p.m. and then out to eat afterward. The church is located at 80 Heritage Hollow Dr., behind the Gazebo Restaurant. For more information or to stream services go to SpiritualLightCenter.com.
FRANKLIN, NC
wutc.org

Summer Music On Track At Dalton’s “Off The Rails”

The Jauntee - a band from Colorado - will headline this week’s Off the Rails concert in downtown Dalton. Performances for the free summer music series - which began last month - are on Fridays, starting at 6:30 PM at Burr Performing Arts Park. Margaret Thigpen is director of...

