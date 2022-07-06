ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminn County, TN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McMinn, Monroe, Polk by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Knox, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Knox; Sevier The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Knox County in east Tennessee Central Jefferson County in east Tennessee Northwestern Sevier County in east Tennessee * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 459 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Plainview, or 11 miles northeast of Knoxville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Sevierville, Jefferson City, Dandridge, New Market, Strawberry Plains, Blaine, House Mountain State Park, Maloneyville and Mascot. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 392 and 423. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
Special Weather Statement issued for Fannin, Towns, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Fannin; Towns; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Towns, Union and northeastern Fannin Counties through 845 PM EDT At 816 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Blue Ridge to near Jones Creek to Blairsville, and moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Blue Ridge, Blairsville, Young Harris, Morganton, Hemp, Blue Mountain Shelter, Brasstown Bald, Hurst, Loving, Jones Creek, Owltown, Mineral Bluff, Vogel State Park and Track Rock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FANNIN COUNTY, GA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 13:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Marion The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Marion County in east Tennessee Southwestern Hamilton County in east Tennessee * Until 300 PM EDT/200 PM CDT/. * At 211 PM EDT/111 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jasper, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chattanooga, Jasper, Rossville, South Pittsburg, Whitwell, Kimball, Powells Crossroads, Martin Springs, Lookout Mountain and Lakeview. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dade, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Dade; Walker The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Walker County in northwestern Georgia Dade County in northwestern Georgia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 236 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hooker, or 7 miles northeast of Trenton, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Trenton, Lookout Mountain, Fairview, Stephensville, Chattanooga Valley, New England, Morganville, Hooker, Cloudland Canyon State Park, Cole City, Wildwood and Lakeview. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DADE COUNTY, GA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Loudon, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Loudon; Roane The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Loudon County in east Tennessee Central Roane County in east Tennessee * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 622 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fairview, or near Rockwood, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oak Ridge, Lenoir City, Kingston, Rockwood, Loudon, Fairview, Midtown, Harriman, Paint Rock and Bradbury. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 347 and 368. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 67 and 84. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
Winds Bring Down Trees, Power Lines Around UC Friday Afternoon

Another afternoon of strong thunderstorms produced more trees down across the Upper Cumberland. Severe thunderstorms with wind gusts over 50mph brought down trees and power lines in White County including Turntable Road, Breeding Drive and in several spots around Sparta. Power lines came down along Buffalo Valley Road in Cookeville. Intense lightning also reported.
WHITE COUNTY, TN
Severe thunderstorm rolls through Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — A CDOT report came in shortly after 3 p.m. concerning wires and trees down in Chattanooga, as well as various hazards and flooding. Wires were reported down just off Cummings Highway, while Market and Broad Streets had their share of initial hazards, as well. Other areas...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
First Alert for isolated severe storms Thursday evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity continue to make it feel 100°+ at times. A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Thursday as scattered storms arrive with an isolated chance for severe storms. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-40 East

Baby Harrison and Evan are home and healthy after live saving work from the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department. A family in Blount County is thankful to be okay after a super-duty truck crashed through their garage addition and drove away from the scene. Truck hits Blount Co. home. Updated: 14...
Wears Valley firetruck flips over in single-vehicle crash

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was injured Friday when a Wears Valley Fire Department tanker flipped over while returning to the station. According to a social media post from the department, Tanker 81 was returning to the station around noon when it dropped off the shoulder of Covemont Lane. The apparatus slid into a power pole before overturning.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Some Roads in Knoxville are Closed to Flooding

Knoxville Police say the following roads have been closed due to flooding. Hinton Drive between Third Creek Road and Western Avenue; Ray Mears Boulevard; E. Fifth Avenue at the underpass off of Hall of Fame Drive; Gleason Drive between Montvue and Downtown West. Also, Papermill Drive in front of McKay’s is flooding but no word if that road has been closed.
Boater dies in Chickamauga Lake this afternoon

DAYTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Officials say a man died in the Chickamauga Lake this afternoon after being run over by a boat. TWRA officers say 34 year old Jordan Matthews was in a boat with a woman and child near the Highway 60 bridge between Dayton and Birchwood. They...
DAYTON, TN

