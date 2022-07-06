ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Rice by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large...

alerts.weather.gov

KSN News

KDHE warns of blue-green algae in these 14 Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — As sweltering heat and high temperatures push Kansans to cool off at the lake, state health officials want you to know that some lakes have harmful blue-green algae. Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County, were elevated to a hazard advisory on Friday, July...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Gas line rupture causes Thursday evacuations

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — More than 100 business employees and residents in the middle of Hutchinson were evacuated for a little over an hour Thursday morning after a gas main was ruptured. According to Hutchinson Fire, a horizontal boring machine was working in the alley between Main and Walnut when...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KVOE

Wreck involving semi, motorcycle in Marion County construction zone leads to serious injuries for Waverly man

A Waverly man suffered potentially serious injuries after a wreck involving his motorcycle, a semi and a construction zone Thursday. The crash happened on US Highway 50 on the west side of the Chase-Marion county line shortly before 2 pm. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the semi, driven by 43-year-old Danny Liu of Milford, Connecticut, and the motorcycle, driven by 39-year-old Joshua McCrarey of Waverly, were eastbound in a construction zone with three uninvolved vehicles stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound lane. Troopers say McCrarey was headed to the stop zone when Liu failed to stop. McCrarey’s motorcycle was wedged into the front of the semi.
WAVERLY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas Highway Patrol promotes Troop C's Davis to lieutenant

Colonel Herman T. Jones, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, announced today that Master Trooper Craig Davis has been promoted to Lieutenant and will serve Troop C/Zone A in north-central Kansas. Davis attended the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy and graduated with Class #25 in 1989. His initial duty station...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Three sent to the hospital after two vehicle accident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident in the county Thursday evening. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department says David Stroberg of Hutchinson was driving east on 56th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. when a car driven by 17-year-old Zachary Leclaire of Nickerson turned off of 56th into the path of Stroberg’s pickup at the intersection with Wilson Road causing the accident.
Hutch Post

Hutchinson man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY —A Reno County man was injured in an accident just after 1 p.m. Tuesday in Ellsworth. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a SUV driven by 79-year-old Robert Davis, of Hutchinson, was eastbound on Kansas 140 and came to a stop at the stop sign at the the intersection of Kansas 156 on the city's north side.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 8

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Flores, Christopher Allan; 46; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Harwell, India...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman suffers minor injuries when vehicle strikes bull

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman escaped serious injury after she hit a bull with her vehicle Wednesday morning. According to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department, 36-year-old Sherri Fisher was driving in the 4300 block of Buhler Road about 2:30 a.m. when she hit the animal. Fisher was...
mcpcity.com

Water Park to close on Mondays, effective July 11

McPHERSON — Due to an ongoing shortage of available staff — specifically a lack of lifeguards — the McPherson Water Park until further notice will be closed Mondays. Available staff is working excess hours, creating a high level of fatigue and burnout. This can lead to a decline in safety at the facility, the No. 1 priority at the McPherson Water Park.
MCPHERSON, KS
KWCH.com

Vandalism involving fireworks causes $1,500 in damage to Salina parks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Salina Police are investigating separate incidents involving vandalism caused by fireworks that they say may or may not be connected. The damage to Indian Rock Park and Jerry Ivey Park happened sometime between July 5 and 6. At Indian Rock Park, a firework was apparently thrown into a toilet, destroying it as well as creating a 6-inch hole in the sheetrock wall. Damage is estimated at $700.
KSN News

Man’s body found in Salina backyard

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Police Department says a man’s body was found in the backyard of a home Friday. It happened around 9:08 a.m. in the 900 block of W. South Street. When police arrived, they found a man in a stage of decomposition. Police said...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Chickens on agenda for planning commission Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Planning Commission will have its discussion of the request from city council member Sara Bagwell on restrictions on chickens as the main item of discussion for its meeting next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chamber at 125 E Avenue B.
HUTCHINSON, KS
JC Post

Police: Kansas woman cited after 'VOTE YES!' signs damaged

A Salina woman was cited after multiple "VOTE YES!" signs were damaged on Sunday. The signs encourage people to vote in favor of the proposed Kansas constitutional amendment concerning abortion. Between 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, either the signs or sign stands in 1000 block of S. Ninth Street, 1800 block of...
classiccountry1070.com

Kentucky officials identify Kansas man killed in car-pedestrian incident

Officials in Louisville, Kentucky have identified a Kansas man who died after he and his family were hit by a car on a sidewalk in downtown Louisville. Police said a driver went onto a sidewalk at 2nd and West Market Street, hitting four people Tuesday evening. 44-year-old William “Trey” Arthur...
LOUISVILLE, KY

