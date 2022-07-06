E-bike trade show rolls into Denver in 2023

What’s being dubbed as the “world’s first national electric-bike trade show” will land in Denver in 2023, according to a news release from promoter Lost Paddle Events.

Park City-based Lost Paddle, which also produces The Big Gear Show in Utah, will offer a business-to-business trade show, consumer show and networking for e-bike industry members at the “(e)revolution” show June 8-11, 2023, at the Colorado Convention Center.

“With sales expected to double in the next five years, e-bikes are one of the fastest growing outdoor recreation markets.” said Lance Camisasca, (e)revolution show director. “(e)revolution addresses the need for innovative e-bike brands and suppliers to take advantage of this future growth by providing a venue where they can engage directly with both retailers and consumers in an industry-wide event.”

While not replacing the size and scope of the Outdoor Retailer show, which held its last event in Denver last month and will move to Salt Lake City in 2024, Camisasca said Lost Paddle couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

He said the Convention Center was chosen for a number of reasons including location, available accommodations and ease of travel.

“Denver is regarded as a top U.S. bike destination and boasts the nation’s best e-bike rebate program,” said Camisasca.

They also noted Colorado Energy Office’s plan to provide statewide funding for e-bikes in 2023.

The Denver rebate program is accepting applications starting Monday. Visit Denvergov.org for details.

“As one of the most bike-friendly cities in the country, Denver is the perfect location for (e)revolution,” Richard Scharf, president and CEO of Visit Denver, said in the release. “With 850 miles of urban bike trails across our metro area, we think this aligns perfectly with our city’s outdoor, urban adventure brand.”

Lost Paddle committed to having the show for at least two years in Denver.

“With 2.9 million people in the metro Denver area, the show’s consumer days will be busy with enthusiastic cyclists looking to learn more about the burgeoning e-bike movement,” said Camisasca.

The trade show will be “focused solely on the needs of e-bike brands, dealers, suppliers and most importantly, consumers,” according to the release.

Registration for exhibitors and retailers begins in late August at e-revolution.bike.

“Colorado is a national leader on e-bikes, and we are excited to welcome entrepreneurs and innovators to Colorado as we continue our work saving people money on this fun, healthy, and efficient way to get around our beautiful state,” Gov. Jared Polis said in the release.