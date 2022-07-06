ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Kistner brings winning ways back to high school football as Victor Valley's head coach

By Jose Quintero, Victorville Daily Press
Robert Kistner’s name is synonymous with the Mojave River League as he’s spent 17 years as a head coach for football teams competing within the league.

The thought of Kistner coaching in the Desert Sky League seems far-fetched.

But it’s really happening.

Kistner is the new head coach at Victor Valley, the oldest high school in the area. The hire was officially announced to the school’s football players Tuesday.

“We got a great opportunity to hire Kistner on campus so he’s coming over full-fledged,” said C.T. Campbell, the school’s athletic director. “Anytime you get an icon like that, it’s bound to pep up your program. You just need to look at Kistner’s background, he’s been in a league with some top dogs. He set the format for Oak Hills. He’s a great guy and I know he’s excited about being here.”

Robert Kistner has racked up 125 wins as the head coach for the Hesperia and Oak Hills football programs since 2003. Here’s a breakdown of his teams’ overall records followed by the Mojave River League record and how far the team advanced in the CIF-Southern Section playoffs.

HESPERIA

  • 2003 — 5-6, 2-2, first round
  • 2004 — 7-4, 2-2, first round
  • 2005 — 4-6, 1-3, dnp
  • 2006 — 5-5, 0-4, dnp
  • 2007 — 9-2, 3-1, quarterfinals
  • 2008 — 11-1, 4-0 (league title), quarterfinals

OAK HILLS

  • 2009 — 9-3, n/a, n/a
  • 2010 — 7-4, 3-1, first round
  • 2011 — 8-3, 2-2, first round
  • 2012 — 10-2, 3-1, quarterfinals
  • 2013 — 10-2, 3-1, quarterfinals
  • 2014 — 10-3, 5-0 (league title), semifinals
  • 2015 — 9-6, 4-1, Eastern Division title
  • 2017 — 6-5, 3-2, first round
  • 2018 — 9-3, 5-0 (league title), quarterfinals
  • 2019 — 4-7, 3-2, first round
  • 2020-21 — 2-3, 2-2, n/a

Kistner was the Oak Hills head coach from its inception in 2009 until the 2015 season, before returning from 2017 to 2021.

Under Kistner’s 11 seasons as head coach, the Bulldogs captured two Mojave River League titles and the CIF-Southern Section Eastern Division championship in 2015.

The Bulldogs never missed the playoffs with Kistner at the helm.

“Our goal, I set it out last night, is we gotta try to make the playoffs,” Kistner said. “The Desert Sky League is our No. 2 goal. I feel they have the guys that could do that. We just gotta buy into what we are doing and have to embrace the process. There’s a culture change that’s definitely gotta happen.”

In his six years at Hesperia, Kistner’s teams missed the playoffs just twice. After replacing Jeff Green for the 2003 season, Kistner racked up a 41-24 record, including 20-3 over the final two seasons there.

Kistner moved over to Oak Hills in 2009 after guiding the Scorpions to an unbeaten 10-0 regular season and the program’s lone MRL title.

His winning ways continued at Oak Hills with a 63-23 record over seven seasons. Kistner stepped away from the program for a season after the Bulldogs won the CIF-SS Eastern Division title in 2015.

After rejoining Oak Hills in 2017, the program went 21-18 with one MRL title until Kistner stepped down in 2021 to join Victor Valley College as the defensive coordinator.

“Taking over at this late date is a big challenge. The latest I took over a team was in 2017 after Artie Allen left Oak in June 2017. We have about five weeks before our first game. But I love the challenge, I think we have athletes to compete and do really good things. We’ll get at it Monday with some evaluation drills and see where we are at.”

The Jackrabbits are coming off a 6-6 season and a run to the second round of the CIF-SS Div. 12 playoffs.

Victor Valley has not won a DSL title since 2013.

The Jackrabbits open the season with an afternoon game at Big Bear on Aug. 21.

Daily Press reporter Jose Quintero may be reached at 760-951-6274 or JQuintero@VVDailyPress.com . Follow him on Twitter at @ DP_JoseQ .

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Robert Kistner brings winning ways back to high school football as Victor Valley's head coach

