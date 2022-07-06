Governor extends modified pandemic-era executive order over transfer of mentally ill jail inmates

Gov. JB Pritzker issued a modified version of an executive order suspending the legal requirement for the state to transfer mentally ill jail inmates from the Sangamon County Jail into psychiatric care within 20 days.

The latest order suspended the statutory requirement through at least July 24.

One-on-one interview: Gov. Pritzker: Bailey 'too extreme for Illinois'

The modified executive order was issued the day before a scheduled hearing on Sheriff Jack Campbell's motion for a temporary restraining order (TRO).

Campbell filed a lawsuit on June 22 against the Illinois Department of Human Services, accusing it of violating state law regarding the transport of inmates into the department's custody.

Campbell said that DHS is in violation of Section 104-17 of the Illinois Criminal Code, which sets a 20-day period for when the agency is supposed to accept jail inmates who are unfit to stand trial into its custody.

The county now has until July 28 to respond to the defendants' 30-page motion and memorandum filed late Wednesday.

DHS will then have up until Aug. 18 to respond to any response to the county.

A status hearing on the case has been set for Aug. 1, according to Sangamon County state's attorney Dan Wright.

On June 29, Sangamon County Judge Adam Giganti ruled the Illinois Department of Human Services guilty of indirect civil contempt of court for failing to follow an April 7 order that required it to transfer a county jail prisoner to the Andrew McFarland Mental Health Center for psychiatric evaluation.

The pandemic-era executive order gave DHS broad authority to suspend provisions in state law requiring it to provide psychiatric treatment to inmates at their facilities.

The agency said that because of the executive order, it was not required to transport or house the inmates. However, the court disagreed saying state law was clear the order had no impact on the duties of law enforcement officials, such as the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office , which was responsible for housing the inmate while jailed.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Governor extends modified pandemic-era executive order over transfer of mentally ill jail inmates