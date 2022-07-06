ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor extends modified pandemic-era executive order over transfer of mentally ill jail inmates

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
Gov. JB Pritzker issued a modified version of an executive order suspending the legal requirement for the state to transfer mentally ill jail inmates from the Sangamon County Jail into psychiatric care within 20 days.

The latest order suspended the statutory requirement through at least July 24.

One-on-one interview: Gov. Pritzker: Bailey 'too extreme for Illinois'

The modified executive order was issued the day before a scheduled hearing on Sheriff Jack Campbell's motion for a temporary restraining order (TRO).

Campbell filed a lawsuit on June 22 against the Illinois Department of Human Services, accusing it of violating state law regarding the transport of inmates into the department's custody.

Campbell said that DHS is in violation of Section 104-17 of the Illinois Criminal Code, which sets a 20-day period for when the agency is supposed to accept jail inmates who are unfit to stand trial into its custody.

The county now has until July 28 to respond to the defendants' 30-page motion and memorandum filed late Wednesday.

DHS will then have up until Aug. 18 to respond to any response to the county.

A status hearing on the case has been set for Aug. 1, according to Sangamon County state's attorney Dan Wright.

On June 29, Sangamon County Judge Adam Giganti ruled the Illinois Department of Human Services guilty of indirect civil contempt of court for failing to follow an April 7 order that required it to transfer a county jail prisoner to the Andrew McFarland Mental Health Center for psychiatric evaluation.

The pandemic-era executive order gave DHS broad authority to suspend provisions in state law requiring it to provide psychiatric treatment to inmates at their facilities.

The agency said that because of the executive order, it was not required to transport or house the inmates. However, the court disagreed saying state law was clear the order had no impact on the duties of law enforcement officials, such as the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office , which was responsible for housing the inmate while jailed.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Governor extends modified pandemic-era executive order over transfer of mentally ill jail inmates

Related
wmay.com

Sheriffs Denounce Pritzker Order That Could Keep Mentally Ill Inmates In County Jails

Sheriffs around Illinois are denouncing Governor JB Pritzker’s move to extend an executive order related to mentally ill county jail inmates. The new order renews the suspension of the state’s requirement to find psychiatric beds for inmates within 20 days after they’re found mentally unfit to stand trial. Pritzker issued that order this week… even as his Department of Human Services is in a court battle with Sangamon County over routinely failing to find suitable treatment beds for inmates within that 20-day timeframe. The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association says the move is adding to the financial strain on county jails and jeopardizing the safety of jail inmates and staff.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Illinois Sheriffs' Association upset over new executive order

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, issued an executive order this week that has many sheriffs across the state upset. Gov. Pritzker reissued and modified Executive Order 2020-24 to suspend the requirement of the Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS) to notify county jails of the placement location within 20 days of the order.
ILLINOIS STATE
capitolwolf.com

Sheriff Campbell vs. Gov. Pritzker

Conflict between two governmental agencies with those who need help the most caught in the middle. Sheriffs across Illinois have long said that the State is not fulfilling its statutory obligation to provide mental health facilities to prisoners with psychiatric issues instead shifting the burden to improperly equipped local law enforcement.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Legislation introduced to create ‘White Flag’ law in Illinois

New legislation in response to the Highland Park shooting creates a “White Flag” law. Under the bill, if a minor has an incident where they are a threat to themselves or others, the white flag provision would be triggered, preventing that person from obtaining a FOID card until they are 24 years old. It’s sponsored by Representative Deb Conroy of Villa Park who says the goal is to add an extra layer of protection to the process.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois DCFS Director Marc Smith found in contempt of court for 12th time over improper placement of child

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the 12th time since January, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith has been held in contempt of court. Judge Patrick Murphy issued the contempt order following a motion from the Cook County Public Guardian's office. This latest case involves a 15-year-old girl who has been stuck in a psychiatric hospital even though she was cleared to be released January 14, 2022.
COOK COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

COVID cases rising in Illinois

(WTVO) — COVID-19 cases are rising again across Illinois as hospitals admit patients at the highest rate since February. The state’s Department of Public Health reported that more than 1,300 people are hospitalized with the virus. That is more than double the number from mid-April. At least 149 of the latest patients are in the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Vandalia man faces felony charges of Forgery & Theft in Fayette County Court

A Vandalia man faces charges Felony Charges of Forgery and Theft in Fayette County Court. 25 year old Adam J. Lange is facing two felony counts. In Count I, the charge is Forgery. Information on the charge states that Lange is alleged to have taken a check to Land of Lincoln Credit Union made payable to him off of another individual’s account made out in the amount of $750.
VANDALIA, IL
newschannel20.com

Shelbyville man charged for spitting on, injuring correctional officer

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Shelbyville man is facing charges after allegedly spitting on and injuring a police officer. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke says 27-year-old Deven Barger was charged with one count of aggravated battery to a correctional officer, a Class 2 Felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and one count of resisting a peace officer, a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of 1-3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Study: Exodus from Illinois increases slightly during the pandemic

(The Center Square) – A review of migration data to show how the pandemic has affected population shifts shows the number of people moving out of Illinois increased slightly once the pandemic began. The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago analysis of United Van Lines statistics shows 64.7% of moves...
ILLINOIS STATE
