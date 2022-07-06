ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

PUB 365 Announces Return of Their Annual Silver State Brewfest

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUB 365, located in Tuscany Suites & Casino, has announced the return of the sixth annual Silver State Brewfest on July 16, 2022. The event will highlight all-you-can-drink craft beers, featuring many one-off beers that can only be found at the festival. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to...

www.nevadabusiness.com

