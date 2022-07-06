PUB 365 Announces Return of Their Annual Silver State Brewfest

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas for their Downtown Rocks free summer concert series. In this gallery, you’ll see photos of rock band Molly Hatchet and rising country music star Mackenzie Porter. Both artists performed on Monday, July 4. Molly Hatchet firmly cemented their place in music history in the late seventies. A perfect mixture of English invasion rock, blues, country, and gospel remains the unique sound of Molly Hatchet. Canada native, Nashville-based MacKenzie Porter is rising to international acclaim with her radiant Country style. She recently scored a Six-week #1 with Dustin Lynch collaboration “Thinking ‘Bout You,” earning her first #1 at U.S. Country radio while releasing brand-new songs “Coming Soon To A Bar Near You,” “Pickup,” “Unlonely Me” and “Heaven Heard Me” via Big Loud Records.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO