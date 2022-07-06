Is the CSAA heading in the right direction?

MUSKEGON, — For avid birder Beth Miller, a trip to the golf course with her husband turned into what just might be a once-in-a-life-time moment. On Friday night, Miller was at Oakridge Golf Club. While her husband was working on his golf game, Miller happened to spy a woodpecker that she had never seen before. A member of the Muskegon County Nature Club, Miller knows her stuff when it comes to the local woodpeckers and birds, but she said that this one was clearly different.

