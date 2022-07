A piece of Blaine is now displayed for the world to view at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. The first Asian giant hornet nest found and eradicated in the U.S., or “nest zero,” was displayed July 1 in the Smithsonian’s new “Our Places: Connecting People and Nature” exhibition. The exhibit explores how peoples’ experiences with nature across the globe motivates them to care for and protect the environment, according to a National Museum of Natural History announcement on the exhibit’s opening.

BLAINE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO