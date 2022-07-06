ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St Petersburg homeowners concerned about proposed 5G cell tower

 2 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People who showed up for a planned public hearing on plans to allow construction of a 120-foot-tall cell phone tower, were greeted with a posted notice that the meeting had been postponed until August 3. “I just wanted to see what was going to...

