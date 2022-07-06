St Petersburg homeowners concerned about proposed 5G cell tower

Hope Floats Gulfport artist Dianna Marlene is showcasing a combination of paintings, photographs, and poetry for her latest show, Rising from the Ashes. Marlene will display a large collection of personal art she hopes will incite hope among the current Ukrainian/Russian war and COVID-19 concerns. Along with Marlene’s collection, see work from Cheri LaBell, Mary Ann Clynick, Ann Shuri, and a handful of other local artists. Marlene’s husband and Gulfport’s first poet laureate Peter Hargitai wrote a poem that pairs with the visual art; it, too, will be on display, along with the rest of the exhibit. “I hope people find beauty in the little things,” Marlene says. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave., S, Gulfport. Through July 27: Mon-Thurs, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. mygulfport.us.

GULFPORT, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO