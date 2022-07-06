ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, PA

Brentwood leaders taking bids for EMS services, response times could increase

By Nicole Ford, WPXI-TV
 2 days ago
BRENTWOOD BOROUGH, Pa. — It may only be a few square miles, but the community of Brentwood has heart and part of what keeps that heart ticking is Brentwood EMS.

“We’ve used their service three times since we’ve been here and they are two minutes down the road,” said Jeff Healy who lives in Brentwood.

The response time is the priority for Brentwood EMS.

“Our response time is patient care if you are having a heart attack and you are going to come from a farther distance away it could mean life or death in some situations,” said Joanne Cook who’s the Director of Brentwood EMS.

But now this community is facing a change. The Borough put out a bid to other ambulance services and Medical Rescue Team South Authority based in Mt. Lebanon responded.

“If the other company gets the bid we are gone,” Cook said.

After 45 years of service, this company is hoping the community will back them to keep the contract and faster response times.

Channel 11 reached out to the Borough Council who said the building where EMS operates is set to be demolished this fall.

“Due to the uncertainty of Brentwood EMS having a place of operation once the former Borough Building is demolished, Brentwood Council had no choice but to issue a Request for Proposals for EMS services to ensure the Citizens of Brentwood do not go without EMS Services,” Council said in a statement.

But residents aren’t happy with that statement as they fight to keep this EMS service alive.

FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
