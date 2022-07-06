Giants activate Joey Bart, place Evan Longoria on IL
Maybe this time will be the charm for Joey Bart. The former top Giants prospect is heading back to the majors after a month-long stint in Sacramento. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser first reported Wednesday that Bart has been activated and is back on the Giants’ active roster, with Bart...
SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams during a 2-1, 10-inning victory over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night. Profar was eventually strapped onto a stretcher, his...
On a night where Padres owner Peter Seidler said the team would beat the Giants prior to the game during the team's Hall of Fame ceremony, the Padres did in fact beat the Giants in dramatic fashion, as Jorge Alfaro delivered a game-winning walkoff hit in the bottom of the 10th inning. Joe Musgrove hurled 7 shutout innings, and Manny Machado hit his 13th home run of the season. There was a scary moment in the game when CJ Abrams and Jurickson Profar collided when pursuing a popout in shallow left field. Profar was down on the ground for a long period of time, and had to be carted off the field. Profar was able to move his arms and hands and raised a fist to the crowd while being carted off. Abrams was fine and remained in the game. You can listen to Bob Melvin's postgame comments below for the latest update on Jurickson Profar.
The New York Mets sit atop the NL East standings, but their room for error is small with the Braves just 2.5 games back. The National League franchise, as a result, could end up being big buyers ahead of MLB's trade deadline on Aug. 2. According to MLB insider Jon...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will operate in center field after Austin Slater was given the night off. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Merrill Kelly, our models project Yastrzemski to score 13.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
Mike Trout has been one of the best players in Major League Baseball since his first full season at age 20. Unfortunately for Trout, his team has not been very successful during his career as the Los Angeles Angels have made playoffs just once in Trout’s 12 seasons. Now,...
11:45 AM PT -- The Padres say Profar suffered a concussion and a neck strain in the horrifying incident ... but, thankfully, they added he's out of the hospital and now resting. No timeline for a return to the diamond has been given. Terrifying moment on the baseball diamond Thursday...
Warriors owner Joe Lacob couldn’t bring every fan favorite back to the Bay, but Kevon Looney was one player he couldn’t let walk away. While appearing on The Athletic’s “The TK Show,” Lacob explained the importance of bringing back Golden State’s “Iron Man.”
The San Diego Padres said Friday that left fielder Jurickson Profar has been diagnosed with a concussion and a neck strain suffered in a collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams the previous night. Profar was discharged overnight from UC San Diego Health, and the team said he is resting. He...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list Friday, a day after he collapsed while trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with shortstop C.J. Abrams. Profar was eventually placed on a stretcher and then taken off the field on a cart and to a hospital following the collision in the fifth inning of Thursday night’s game against San Francisco. He was also diagnosed with a strained neck before being discharged from the hospital overnight. Manager Bob Melvin said Profar is doing “remarkably well. Obviously it was pretty severe in nature. There’s no fractures, no broken anything anywhere. He’s sore, obviously. I think we really caught a break in that it was nothing worse than that.” Profar and Abrams both went after a fly ball hit by Tommy La Stella into shallow left field in the fifth inning. Abrams made the catch with his back to the infield and his left knee hit Profar in the left jaw as the left fielder appeared to be positioning himself for a diving catch.
San Francisco Giants (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-36, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Blake Snell (0-5, 5.13 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead. San...
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the San Diego Padres. Flores will start at second base on Thursday and bat third versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. Yermin Mercedes moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Flores for 8.4 FanDuel...
PHOENIX -- The Giants did not expect to bring Joey Bart back to the big leagues this quickly, but the first two days at Chase Field cost them a couple of key veterans. A day after catcher Curt Casali hurt his oblique, Evan Longoria did the same. The Giants put Longoria on the IL on Wednesday with a left oblique strain and activated Bart.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Friday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Pederson will watch from the bench after Yermin Mercedes was announced as Friday's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 164 batted balls this season, Pederson has produced a 17.7% barrel rate...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Friday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Yastrzemski will rest on Friday night after Austin Slater was chosen as San Francisco's starting center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 179 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has accounted for a 10.6% barrel...
The San Diego Padres (47-36) host the San Francisco Giants (41-39) Thursday for the start of their 4-game series at Petco Park. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Giants vs. Padres odds with MLB picks and predictions. San Francisco,...
San Francisco Giants catcher joey Bart is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bart will start behind the plate after Austin Wynns was given a breather versus right-hander Merrill Kelly. Per Baseball Savant on 41 batted balls this season, Bart has produced a 7.3% barrel rate and...
SAN FRANCISCO -- David Villar was an 11th-round pick four years ago and has never gotten close to being included on a Top 100 prospects list. Even now, with a 20-homer season in 2021 and a hot start to his Triple-A season, Villar sits 29th on Baseball America's list of Giants prospects.
There were a total of five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. All of them, except one, had at least 270 passing attempts as a rookie, giving the league a fair chance to assess the young QBs. But we haven’t seen much of Trey Lance yet, who attempted just 61 passes, appearing in a total of six games.
