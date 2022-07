The Tri-Cities Softball and Baseball programs have been around for quite some time in Deep East Texas, but there is one thing that has never happened...until now. A team from Tri-Cities will be going to play in the Dixie League World Series. On July 29, the 19U Tri-Cities softball team will be in Alexandria, Louisiana to represent not only their league but also Trinity, Houston, and Angelina Counties. Heck, for that matter, as state champions, they'll be representing the entire Lone Star State.

