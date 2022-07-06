ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry, IL

Barry man facing a dozen child pornography charges after search

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 2 days ago
A Pike County man was being held Wednesday in lieu of a half-million dollars bail after his arrest on a dozen child pornography charges and drug-related...

My Journal Courier

Photo: Traffic tie-up

Donna Gutekunst, 86, of Jacksonville was cited on a charge of failing to yield after the car she was driving and one being driven by Laurie Sneed, 60, of Baltimore collided about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at West Superior Avenue and South Diamond Street. Gutekunst was evaluated at the scene but declined treatment.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
My Journal Courier

Pike County Pig Days arriving in Pittsfield for the weekend

PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Lions Club will be holding its 52nd annual Pike County Pig Days on July 8 and 9. The fair will be held on the grounds of the Pike County Courthouse and raise money for the Lions Club. Club President Matt Sealock said this will be the first Pig Days festival in two years, as the previous two had been canceled due to COVID-19.
PITTSFIELD, IL
