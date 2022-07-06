Mattie Ann McCollum

Madge Lorraine Ladner, born in Bogalusa, Louisiana, and a resident of Walker, Louisiana, passed away July 3, 2022, at the age of 74. Madge loved her family and enjoyed spending her time with them. She especially loved her grandkids and her great grandkids. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her children; Scott Ladner, Wade Ladner and wife Renee, Tiffany Watson and husband Terry, Grandchildren; Dustin Ladner, Taylor Watson and Kennon Raiford, Tanner Watson, Cheyanne Ladner and John Fritsch, Great grandkids; Karter Ladner and Maelynn Fritsch, Sister; Lucille Thomas as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband David V. Ladner, her parents; William and Essie Phillips, three sisters; Eula Duncan, Ollie Corkern, and Nelda Knight. Services will take place Friday, July 8, 2022, at Judson Baptist Church in Walker from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM, with an 11:00 AM funeral service officiated by Merelin McCon and David Lane, burial will follow in Judson Baptist Church Cemetery. Pall bearers will be Dustin Ladner, Tanner Watson, Kennon Raiford, Allan Watson, Robert Campbell, Brad Campbell and honorary pallbearer John Fritsch. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

WALKER, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO