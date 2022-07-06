ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loranger, LA

Mattie Ann McCollum

By Harry McKneely, Son Funeral Home
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMattie Ann McCollum of Loranger, Louisiana, passed away at on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the age of 80. She was born on Saturday, October 18, 1941, in Louisville, Mississippi. Mattie is survived by her daughters, Donna...

Jackson "Jack" Nelson

Jack went to his heavenly home on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana at the age of 87. He retired as a Heavy Machinery Operator in the Local 406 of Operating Engineers. Jack was always keeping himself busy even after he retired, truck driving, hauling logs, or trying his luck at the casino. His true passion was showing off his beautiful cars at the car shows with his friends. Jack was truly loved by his family and friends and is already deeply missed.
HAMMOND, LA
Mark Smith

Mark Anthony Smith was born on October 6, 1963. He was the eleventh of twelve children from the union of the late Joseph and Elnora Burton Smith. Mark graduated from Franklinton High in 1982 and joined the Air Force. After his military service he worked as a welder until an injury rendered him disabled. A Hurricane Katrina survivor, Mark returned to Franklinton and helped take care of his mother until her passing in 2012. Mark’s compassionate spirit extended to animals; cattle, horses, goats, strays, and especially Bo’s dog, Fred. Mark enjoyed watching wrestling, Sci Fi, and chilling to contemporary jazz.
FRANKLINTON, LA
Gussie H. Dunn

Gussie H. Dunn passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the age of 89. She was born on September 1, 1932 in Kentwood, LA to Floyd Hodges and Pauline Lawrence Hodges. Gussie is survived by her husband, James Royce Dunn; son, Leroy Carney; daughter, Paula McCabe; grandsons, Stonewall Fitzgerald, Wes Fitzgerald, and Dustin Fitzgerald; granddaughter; Rachel Wall; and six great grand children.
KENTWOOD, LA
Allen Lloyd Graham

Allen Loyd Graham, 73, died on July 4, 2022 at the Methodist Hospital in Mansfield, Texas. A visitation will be held at Wade Family Funeral Home in Arlington, Texas on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM. Visitation will resume at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church in Kentwood, LA on Monday, July 11, 2022 from 10:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
MANSFIELD, TX
Thomas "Tommy" Wayne Sandefur

Tommy Sandefur, a lifelong resident of Albany, La, passed away peacefully at his home July 6th, 2022. He was survived by his two daughters Jodie Clark (Tyler) and Janie Morgan (Bubba). His five grandchildren London (Squirt), Noah (D.A), Charlee (little bit), Logan (worm), and Tommy (catfish), and his newest member Ellie Mae. His brother C.W. Sandefur Jr. (Cathy), Brother-in-law Emile Milton. Numerous nieces & nephews.
ALBANY, LA
Charles "Ronnie" Ronald Allen

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday July 11, 2022 for Charles Ronald Allen Sr. “Ronnie” at 2pm at St. Joseph Abbey 75376 River Rd, St. Benedict, LA 70457. Visitation will take place at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Monday July 11, 2022 from 11:30-1:30pm. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Joseph Abbey Cemetery, St. Benedict, La. His brother Father David Allen will be the celebrant of his mass.
COVINGTON, LA
Angela Renee Thompson

Angela was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the age of 53. She was a lifelong resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Angela was extremely outgoing and never met a stranger. She adored her family and friends and loved to spend time with them every chance she got. Angela’s beautiful soul will deeply be missed by all who knew and loved her.
HAMMOND, LA
James Loyd Bankston

And a resident of Franklinton died Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Riverside Medical Center in Franklinton. He was retired from Rayburn Corrections after 25 years of service. He was a U S Army Veteran. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He always had a garden that he enjoyed working. Survived by:
FRANKLINTON, LA
Marilyn "Vondell" Kent

Marilyn “Vondell” Kent, 65, of Amite, Louisiana, passed away the evening of July 4th, at her childhood home in Kentwood, Louisiana after a valiant battle with breast cancer. Vondell was born in 1957 to Wiley and Karolyn Sue Blades. She graduated from Spring Creek High School, where she...
Wallace Brumfield

Wallace Brumfield, a resident of Kentwood, answered the Master's call on July 6, 2022, at the age of 92, He was loved by many and will be missed. The Brumfield family is asking that you all continue to pray with and for them during there time of loss.
KENTWOOD, LA
Eugene Demondrick Thompson

Eugene Thompson, a resident of Houston, TX, and a native of Kentwood, La. On June 28, 2022, he answered the master's call to come on home to receive his reward. He was loved and will be missed by so many people. The Thompson family asks that you continue to pray...
HOUSTON, TX
Madge Lorraine Ladner

Madge Lorraine Ladner, born in Bogalusa, Louisiana, and a resident of Walker, Louisiana, passed away July 3, 2022, at the age of 74. Madge loved her family and enjoyed spending her time with them. She especially loved her grandkids and her great grandkids. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her children; Scott Ladner, Wade Ladner and wife Renee, Tiffany Watson and husband Terry, Grandchildren; Dustin Ladner, Taylor Watson and Kennon Raiford, Tanner Watson, Cheyanne Ladner and John Fritsch, Great grandkids; Karter Ladner and Maelynn Fritsch, Sister; Lucille Thomas as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband David V. Ladner, her parents; William and Essie Phillips, three sisters; Eula Duncan, Ollie Corkern, and Nelda Knight. Services will take place Friday, July 8, 2022, at Judson Baptist Church in Walker from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM, with an 11:00 AM funeral service officiated by Merelin McCon and David Lane, burial will follow in Judson Baptist Church Cemetery. Pall bearers will be Dustin Ladner, Tanner Watson, Kennon Raiford, Allan Watson, Robert Campbell, Brad Campbell and honorary pallbearer John Fritsch. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
WALKER, LA
Zena Denise Hayes

Zena Denise Hayes, 57, resident of Hammond, LA passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Services will be held at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 910 E. Park Ave., Hammond, LA. Visitation on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral service at 10 a.m., on Friday, July 8, 2022. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery.
HAMMOND, LA
Southeastern Athletics set to open 2022-23 with Coaches Caravan

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University Athletics will invite fans to kick off the 2022-23 athletic year with the Coaches Caravan, which begins July 18. Admission is $5 for each of the four stops on the caravan with SLU employees and students receiving free admission by presenting their university ID. Fans will be able to enjoy a night of food, fun and fandom while hearing from all of Southeastern’s head coaches. Lion football head coach Frank Scelfo is scheduled to be at all four stops.
HAMMOND, LA
Ponchatoula man arrested in Livingston Parish investigation

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard confirms that following his release from a local hospital for the treatment of gunshot wounds, 22 year old Jimmy-Lee Drake Prickett of Ponchatoula, LA was processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for the following:. >(Conspiracy) PWID Sched II (Cocaine) >Simple Robbery. >Obstruction of Justice.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Indy pair arrested following highway chase in Washington Parish

Two Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies joined a Franklinton police officer in a chase which began inside the Town of Franklinton and continued east on Highway 10. The officers were able to subdue the fleeing suspects after they crashed their vehicle into the ditch near Burt Road. Arrested were...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Amite man sentenced to 70 months on drug charges

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – James Watts, 50, of Amite, Louisiana, was sentenced on June 30, 2022, to 70 months imprisonment, 4 years supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee, by U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon, after pleading guilty to a one-count superseding bill of information charging him with possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
Two Slidell men arrested after "firing guns into the air"

SLIDELL---Two men are in jail after carelessly firing two guns into the air, as part of an Independence Day celebration. On Tuesday, July 5, Slidell Police responded to a report of two men walking down the 800 block of N. Pine Street, while aimlessly firing guns into the air. One block from the shooting, responding officers located two men with guns run into a nearby house. As officers surrounded the residence, both suspects surrendered and exited the house. The two men were identified as 30-year-old, Harrison Triggs (Slidell, LA) and 25-year-old, Deontrayle Dortch (Slidell, LA).
SLIDELL, LA

