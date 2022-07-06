ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

Donnie Wayne Gill

By Seale Funeral
an17.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonnie Wayne Gill, 76, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his home in Denham Springs, LA with his family at his side. Donnie was an entrepreneur in Livingston Parish...

www.an17.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
an17.com

Gussie H. Dunn

Gussie H. Dunn passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the age of 89. She was born on September 1, 1932 in Kentwood, LA to Floyd Hodges and Pauline Lawrence Hodges. Gussie is survived by her husband, James Royce Dunn; son, Leroy Carney; daughter, Paula McCabe; grandsons, Stonewall Fitzgerald, Wes Fitzgerald, and Dustin Fitzgerald; granddaughter; Rachel Wall; and six great grand children.
KENTWOOD, LA
an17.com

Jackson "Jack" Nelson

Jack went to his heavenly home on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana at the age of 87. He retired as a Heavy Machinery Operator in the Local 406 of Operating Engineers. Jack was always keeping himself busy even after he retired, truck driving, hauling logs, or trying his luck at the casino. His true passion was showing off his beautiful cars at the car shows with his friends. Jack was truly loved by his family and friends and is already deeply missed.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Dorothy Schoppe Johnson

Dorothy Schoppe Johnson, 87-the bargain shopper, dumplin’ eatin, plant loving woman-passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, from complications of a tragic accident. Born October 27, 1934, to Oscar and Ruby Varnado, Dorothy was the youngest of 7. She was the baby girl to 6 older brothers. Losing her brother, Jack and parents at a young age, Bill, August, Buck, Dick and Donnell stepped in and were always the protective older brothers to their baby sister.
BOGALUSA, LA
an17.com

Wallace Brumfield

Wallace Brumfield, a resident of Kentwood, answered the Master's call on July 6, 2022, at the age of 92, He was loved by many and will be missed. The Brumfield family is asking that you all continue to pray with and for them during there time of loss.
KENTWOOD, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Livingston Parish, LA
City
Livingston, LA
City
Denham Springs, LA
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
Denham Springs, LA
Obituaries
City
Walker, LA
an17.com

Mark Smith

Mark Anthony Smith was born on October 6, 1963. He was the eleventh of twelve children from the union of the late Joseph and Elnora Burton Smith. Mark graduated from Franklinton High in 1982 and joined the Air Force. After his military service he worked as a welder until an injury rendered him disabled. A Hurricane Katrina survivor, Mark returned to Franklinton and helped take care of his mother until her passing in 2012. Mark’s compassionate spirit extended to animals; cattle, horses, goats, strays, and especially Bo’s dog, Fred. Mark enjoyed watching wrestling, Sci Fi, and chilling to contemporary jazz.
FRANKLINTON, LA
an17.com

Thomas "Tommy" Wayne Sandefur

Tommy Sandefur, a lifelong resident of Albany, La, passed away peacefully at his home July 6th, 2022. He was survived by his two daughters Jodie Clark (Tyler) and Janie Morgan (Bubba). His five grandchildren London (Squirt), Noah (D.A), Charlee (little bit), Logan (worm), and Tommy (catfish), and his newest member Ellie Mae. His brother C.W. Sandefur Jr. (Cathy), Brother-in-law Emile Milton. Numerous nieces & nephews.
ALBANY, LA
an17.com

Charles "Ronnie" Ronald Allen

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday July 11, 2022 for Charles Ronald Allen Sr. “Ronnie” at 2pm at St. Joseph Abbey 75376 River Rd, St. Benedict, LA 70457. Visitation will take place at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Monday July 11, 2022 from 11:30-1:30pm. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Joseph Abbey Cemetery, St. Benedict, La. His brother Father David Allen will be the celebrant of his mass.
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

Daniel Ray Phillips

Daniel Ray Phillips, age 89 and a resident of Bogalusa, LA, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, July 7, 2022, exactly one year after his wife, Wilda Jeanette Hunt Phillips. He was a lifelong resident of Washington Parish and an active and faithful member of Union Heritage Baptist Church. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and a friend to many.
BOGALUSA, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Gill
an17.com

Angela Renee Thompson

Angela was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the age of 53. She was a lifelong resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Angela was extremely outgoing and never met a stranger. She adored her family and friends and loved to spend time with them every chance she got. Angela’s beautiful soul will deeply be missed by all who knew and loved her.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Marilyn "Vondell" Kent

Marilyn “Vondell” Kent, 65, of Amite, Louisiana, passed away the evening of July 4th, at her childhood home in Kentwood, Louisiana after a valiant battle with breast cancer. Vondell was born in 1957 to Wiley and Karolyn Sue Blades. She graduated from Spring Creek High School, where she...
an17.com

James Loyd Bankston

And a resident of Franklinton died Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Riverside Medical Center in Franklinton. He was retired from Rayburn Corrections after 25 years of service. He was a U S Army Veteran. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He always had a garden that he enjoyed working. Survived by:
FRANKLINTON, LA
an17.com

William Seth Arpan, II

William Seth Arpan, II was born July 6, 1993, in Columbus, Ohio to William I "Billy" and Brooke Arpan. He passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at his home in Independence, LA. William worked for River City's Total Maintenance in Harahan, LA along side with his brother the last 10 months. Will's family includes his momma, Brooke Arpan, his Angel-Daddy, William Seth Arpan I, (deceased), loving siblings, Big sister, Bethany Brooks, William's twinny – Thea Marie Kyle and Joshua Bourgeois, his devoted brother in law; baby brothers "Bub" Joey Cain and Placida Fraley and little brother, Max Wesson Arpan, still at home; grandmothers, Mrs. Susan Kraus and Mrs. Willa Roe (deceased), neighborhood grandparents, Mr. Ron and Mrs. Donna. William loved his nieces and nephews, Brookelyn November, Markyss William Joshua, Brennden Joelyne-Marie, Kai Michael Joseph, Nolan Keith Michael and Michael Fraley, aunt, Tami, Megan and Zach, and uncle Troy, Ryan and Reed. William graduated in 2012 from Hillsboro High School. He was a gifted athlete from kindergarten thru his Junior year. He was talented in football, baseball, but mostly he loved wrestling, five times placing in the championship thru 7 Hill Wrestling in Hillsboro. Boy, he could fly. William has many friends. He was a social bug, goofy with a beautiful infectious smile that captivated everyone in his presence. To mee him was to be his friend. He lived his whole life in Hillsboro, OH on Candy Cane Lane until August 2021. He moved to Louisiana with his brother and sister, to change his live and to live. William passed away happy and peacefully in his sleep from kidney failure. His kidneys were destroyed from years of addiction. William battled from losing his beloved Bubba. He has been in recovery since his move and was finding strength and hope everyday to keep moving forward with his life. He was very proud of his recovery and his life he was building. We never left his side in the addiction war. He will be missed dearly by everyone and never forgotten. William is with Bubba, fly my Angels, my Sunshines, remember the good times. William would say, see you later, never goodbye. I love you a whole bunch, don't tell Mom. A visitation will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, Ponchatoula, LA, Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seale Funeral Home
an17.com

Madge Lorraine Ladner

Madge Lorraine Ladner, born in Bogalusa, Louisiana, and a resident of Walker, Louisiana, passed away July 3, 2022, at the age of 74. Madge loved her family and enjoyed spending her time with them. She especially loved her grandkids and her great grandkids. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her children; Scott Ladner, Wade Ladner and wife Renee, Tiffany Watson and husband Terry, Grandchildren; Dustin Ladner, Taylor Watson and Kennon Raiford, Tanner Watson, Cheyanne Ladner and John Fritsch, Great grandkids; Karter Ladner and Maelynn Fritsch, Sister; Lucille Thomas as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband David V. Ladner, her parents; William and Essie Phillips, three sisters; Eula Duncan, Ollie Corkern, and Nelda Knight. Services will take place Friday, July 8, 2022, at Judson Baptist Church in Walker from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM, with an 11:00 AM funeral service officiated by Merelin McCon and David Lane, burial will follow in Judson Baptist Church Cemetery. Pall bearers will be Dustin Ladner, Tanner Watson, Kennon Raiford, Allan Watson, Robert Campbell, Brad Campbell and honorary pallbearer John Fritsch. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
WALKER, LA
an17.com

Zena Denise Hayes

Zena Denise Hayes, 57, resident of Hammond, LA passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Services will be held at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 910 E. Park Ave., Hammond, LA. Visitation on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral service at 10 a.m., on Friday, July 8, 2022. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Bradley Nelson Johnson

Bradley Nelson Johnson, 68 years old, of Ponchatoula, LA, passed away on July 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Sikeston, Missouri on June 17, 1954. Brad's joy and strength came from his love of family and country. He was a devoted, loving husband, father, and grandfather ("Grumpy"). Brad was a decorated U.S. Army Veteran who served on multiple tours and retired honorably after 26 years of service at the rank of Major. Brad earned a bachelor's in Industrial Engineering and a master's in Business Administration from Southeastern Louisiana University. After graduation, Brad enjoyed working as an independent management consultant. He was an alumni member of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity Phi chapter where he spent many years surrounded by friendship. He played the position of loosehead prop in rugby for the NATO Combined Forces League in Germany and other countries in Western Europe, the El Paso Scorpions, and the SLU Lions. Brad was a talented knifemaker, being one of the early members of the Knifemakers Guild. He was also a Master Mason of the Metairie Masonic Lodge #444. Brad loved to cook, garden, and socialize. Above all else, his greatest happiness was found in his marriage of 37 years to Sam; being "Daddy" to his children; and being "Grumpy" to his granddaughter, Maxine.
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Eugene Demondrick Thompson

Eugene Thompson, a resident of Houston, TX, and a native of Kentwood, La. On June 28, 2022, he answered the master's call to come on home to receive his reward. He was loved and will be missed by so many people. The Thompson family asks that you continue to pray...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
an17.com

Ronald Galloway

Ronald Galloway, age 87 of Covington, entered eternal rest peacefully on the morning of Sunday, July 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bogalusa, Louisiana on July 18, 1934, to Emira Galloway and Emma Lee Galloway. He was the beloved husband of Barbara...
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

Ponchatoula man arrested in Livingston Parish investigation

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard confirms that following his release from a local hospital for the treatment of gunshot wounds, 22 year old Jimmy-Lee Drake Prickett of Ponchatoula, LA was processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for the following:. >(Conspiracy) PWID Sched II (Cocaine) >Simple Robbery. >Obstruction of Justice.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy