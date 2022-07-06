Freedom Fest Air Show coming to Goshen

The only surviving Hot 'n Now hamburger restaurant in the world is located in Sturgis, MI. Hot 'n Now was founded in 1984 in Kalamazoo, Michigan by a man named William Va Domelen. At one point, the booming burger joint had more than 150 locations throughout the nation. Unfortunately, after some ownership changes and a few other problems, only one Hot 'n Now location remains.

STURGIS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO