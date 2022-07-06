ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

Freedom Fest Air Show coming to Goshen

By Will Conybeare
 2 days ago

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Freedom Fest Air Show will take place at the Goshen Municipal Airport...

Swinging into Sunflower Season at Thistleberry Farm

SOUTH BEND, Ind.—Thistleberry Farm officially opens its sunflower patch to the public on Friday. This year the sunflower stalks are a little shorter than normal, but co-owner Dave Frushour says that is due to the long dry stretch we saw through June. On weekdays, the field will be open...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Elkhart County Parks hosts showing of Luca July 15

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – Elkhart County Parks is hosting a screening of Disney’s Luca on July 15 at Ox Bow County Park. The cost to attend is $3 per vehicle. The movie will be screened in English at 6 p.m. and in Spanish at 8:15 p.m. Snacks can...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Hoosier Racing Tire in Plymouth fined by IOSHA

A well-known company in Plymouth is facing a fine from Indiana’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. IOSHA is hitting Hoosier Racing Tire with a $20,000 fine for a “Repeat-Serious Violation.” The agency says machines are not being adequately guarded to keep operators from being injured. A spokesperson...
PLYMOUTH, IN
Thistleberry Farm announces opening of sunflower field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Thistleberry Farms in South Bend has announced that their sunflower field will open Friday. On weekdays, the field will be open from 3 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., and on Sundays the field will open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Downtown South Bend Outdoor Film Series returns July 9

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Downtown South Bend, Inc.’s Outdoor Film Series returns Saturday with a free screening of The Mitchells vs. The Machines. Pre-movie activities begin on the Gridiron at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m., weather permitting. Free parking is available at...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Sinkhole repairs continue, cause found

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is working to repair a sinkhole on Indiana 3, with the work expected to wrap up this weekend. INDOT closed the northbound lanes of a section of Indiana 3 Thursday afternoon from Old Lima Road to...
Intersection of Fir, Eadus closed beginning July 11

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – The intersection of Fir Road and Eadus Street will be closed starting Monday, the City of Mishawaka announced. The intersection will be closed to all traffic starting at 8 a.m. for water main installations. The closure will be in place until July 16, weather permitting. Detour...
MISHAWAKA, IN
The World’s Last Surviving Hot ‘n Now is in Sturgis, Michigan

The only surviving Hot 'n Now hamburger restaurant in the world is located in Sturgis, MI. Hot 'n Now was founded in 1984 in Kalamazoo, Michigan by a man named William Va Domelen. At one point, the booming burger joint had more than 150 locations throughout the nation. Unfortunately, after some ownership changes and a few other problems, only one Hot 'n Now location remains.
STURGIS, MI
USPS job fairs in South Bend, Elkhart July 13-14

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting two job fairs in South Bend and Elkhart on July 13 and 14. The South Bend job fair will be held on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Main Post Office, located at 424 S. Michigan Street. The Elkhart job...
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend Safe Haven Baby Box an option for Hoosier parents

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – In the midst of the ongoing fight over abortion rights, South Bend’s first and only Safe Haven Baby Box is an option for Hoosier parents in crisis. The baby box, located at Fire Station #11 on Bendix Drive, lets parents give up their babies to the state with no questions asked.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Mayor Stutsman to canvas neighborhoods to connect with residents

GOSHEN, Ind. – Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman and administrative staff with the City of Goshen will canvas neighborhoods starting July 11 to connect with residents and spread the word about the city’s new recycling project. “It’s important to reach out to the community so we can all stay...
'Mural Mania' continues to makeover South Bend

It all comes as many in Ukraine seek refuge from the war in their native country. Avanti enthusiasts celebrating 60th anniversary of Studebaker sports car. The three-day event runs through Saturday and will be filled with auctions, seminars, and photo-ops. St. Vincent de Paul Society’s Sweet Dreams Ministry receives $25,000...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Big week for county fairs in Indiana

It’s a big week for county fairs in the area, next week. Food, live music, free events and more. The LaPorte County Fair starts on Saturday. It will feature a rodeo, demolition derby, an antique tractor parade, as well as live music. Parker McCollum with special guest, Flatland Cavalry...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
South Bend Police Department hosting second hiring event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department is hosting its second expedited hiring event on July 16. All applications must be submitted by July 11 to be considered for the July 16 testing day. In a process that previously took three months, applicants will now have the opportunity...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Bluegrass Festival returns to Niles for its 20th year

NILES, Mich. -- The Bluegrass Music Festival has returned to Niles for its 20th year. The music event draws a huge crowd in year after year and officials are expecting an even bigger crowd at this year’s event. The festival spans four days and features nearly 20 different bands.
NILES, MI
Bluegrass Festival underway in Niles

NILES, Mich. -- The Riverfront Optimist Club of Niles kicked off their annual Bluegrass Festival at Riverfront Park on Thursday. Rock and bluegrass artists took the stage for the first time since the pandemic and social distancing requirements. The free festival continues through Sunday.
NILES, MI
Glow Throw event coming to The Lucky Hatchet

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- The Lucky Hatchet will be hosting a ‘Glow Throw’ night on Saturday for axe throwing. Workers recommend that participants wear white and or reflective clothing for black-light axe throwing. Multiple kinds of items will be made available for throwing; face paint and glow sticks...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
I&M responds to large power outage on south side of South Bend, Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND/MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU): I&M responded to an outage near Ireland Road affecting more than 1,100 customers just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. I&M crews inspected the area and discovered a utility pole had caught on fire. I&M said most of those customers had their power restored around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. According to I&M’s outage map, the remaining customers without power appear to have their power back.
MISHAWAKA, IN

