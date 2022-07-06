Freedom Fest Air Show coming to Goshen

SOUTH BEND, Ind.—Thistleberry Farm officially opens its sunflower patch to the public on Friday. This year the sunflower stalks are a little shorter than normal, but co-owner Dave Frushour says that is due to the long dry stretch we saw through June. On weekdays, the field will be open...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – Elkhart County Parks is hosting a screening of Disney’s Luca on July 15 at Ox Bow County Park. The cost to attend is $3 per vehicle. The movie will be screened in English at 6 p.m. and in Spanish at 8:15 p.m. Snacks can...
A well-known company in Plymouth is facing a fine from Indiana’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. IOSHA is hitting Hoosier Racing Tire with a $20,000 fine for a “Repeat-Serious Violation.” The agency says machines are not being adequately guarded to keep operators from being injured. A spokesperson...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Thistleberry Farms in South Bend has announced that their sunflower field will open Friday. On weekdays, the field will be open from 3 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., and on Sundays the field will open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Downtown South Bend, Inc.’s Outdoor Film Series returns Saturday with a free screening of The Mitchells vs. The Machines. Pre-movie activities begin on the Gridiron at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m., weather permitting. Free parking is available at...
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is working to repair a sinkhole on Indiana 3, with the work expected to wrap up this weekend. INDOT closed the northbound lanes of a section of Indiana 3 Thursday afternoon from Old Lima Road to...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The League of Women Voters of the South Bend Area will be presenting an online meeting open to the public entitled: ‘Preparing for 21st Century Climate Change in Indiana: an overview of the IN Climate Change Impacts Assessment.’. Several guests will be featured to speak...
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, A-10 aircrafts arrived for the “America Freedom Fest”. Thousands of planes will be participating in the air show this weekend at Goshen’s airport. Organizers of the event are excited to welcome the military and fans this weekend for a unique experience!
MISHAWAKA, Ind. – The intersection of Fir Road and Eadus Street will be closed starting Monday, the City of Mishawaka announced. The intersection will be closed to all traffic starting at 8 a.m. for water main installations. The closure will be in place until July 16, weather permitting. Detour...
The only surviving Hot 'n Now hamburger restaurant in the world is located in Sturgis, MI. Hot 'n Now was founded in 1984 in Kalamazoo, Michigan by a man named William Va Domelen. At one point, the booming burger joint had more than 150 locations throughout the nation. Unfortunately, after some ownership changes and a few other problems, only one Hot 'n Now location remains.
The U.S. Postal Service is hosting two job fairs in South Bend and Elkhart on July 13 and 14. The South Bend job fair will be held on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Main Post Office, located at 424 S. Michigan Street. The Elkhart job...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – In the midst of the ongoing fight over abortion rights, South Bend’s first and only Safe Haven Baby Box is an option for Hoosier parents in crisis. The baby box, located at Fire Station #11 on Bendix Drive, lets parents give up their babies to the state with no questions asked.
GOSHEN, Ind. – Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman and administrative staff with the City of Goshen will canvas neighborhoods starting July 11 to connect with residents and spread the word about the city’s new recycling project. “It’s important to reach out to the community so we can all stay...
It’s a big week for county fairs in the area, next week. Food, live music, free events and more. The LaPorte County Fair starts on Saturday. It will feature a rodeo, demolition derby, an antique tractor parade, as well as live music. Parker McCollum with special guest, Flatland Cavalry...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department is hosting its second expedited hiring event on July 16. All applications must be submitted by July 11 to be considered for the July 16 testing day. In a process that previously took three months, applicants will now have the opportunity...
NILES, Mich. -- The Bluegrass Music Festival has returned to Niles for its 20th year. The music event draws a huge crowd in year after year and officials are expecting an even bigger crowd at this year’s event. The festival spans four days and features nearly 20 different bands.
NILES, Mich. -- The Riverfront Optimist Club of Niles kicked off their annual Bluegrass Festival at Riverfront Park on Thursday. Rock and bluegrass artists took the stage for the first time since the pandemic and social distancing requirements. The free festival continues through Sunday.
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- The Lucky Hatchet will be hosting a ‘Glow Throw’ night on Saturday for axe throwing. Workers recommend that participants wear white and or reflective clothing for black-light axe throwing. Multiple kinds of items will be made available for throwing; face paint and glow sticks...
SOUTH BEND/MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU): I&M responded to an outage near Ireland Road affecting more than 1,100 customers just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. I&M crews inspected the area and discovered a utility pole had caught on fire. I&M said most of those customers had their power restored around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. According to I&M’s outage map, the remaining customers without power appear to have their power back.
