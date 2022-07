Jack went to his heavenly home on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana at the age of 87. He retired as a Heavy Machinery Operator in the Local 406 of Operating Engineers. Jack was always keeping himself busy even after he retired, truck driving, hauling logs, or trying his luck at the casino. His true passion was showing off his beautiful cars at the car shows with his friends. Jack was truly loved by his family and friends and is already deeply missed.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO