Walker, LA

Madge Lorraine Ladner

By Seale Funeral
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadge Lorraine Ladner, born in Bogalusa, Louisiana, and a resident of Walker, Louisiana, passed away July 3, 2022, at the age of 74. Madge loved her family and enjoyed spending her time with them. She especially loved her grandkids and her...

Dorothy Schoppe Johnson

Dorothy Schoppe Johnson, 87-the bargain shopper, dumplin’ eatin, plant loving woman-passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, from complications of a tragic accident. Born October 27, 1934, to Oscar and Ruby Varnado, Dorothy was the youngest of 7. She was the baby girl to 6 older brothers. Losing her brother, Jack and parents at a young age, Bill, August, Buck, Dick and Donnell stepped in and were always the protective older brothers to their baby sister.
BOGALUSA, LA
Gussie H. Dunn

Gussie H. Dunn passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the age of 89. She was born on September 1, 1932 in Kentwood, LA to Floyd Hodges and Pauline Lawrence Hodges. Gussie is survived by her husband, James Royce Dunn; son, Leroy Carney; daughter, Paula McCabe; grandsons, Stonewall Fitzgerald, Wes Fitzgerald, and Dustin Fitzgerald; granddaughter; Rachel Wall; and six great grand children.
KENTWOOD, LA
Jackson "Jack" Nelson

Jack went to his heavenly home on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana at the age of 87. He retired as a Heavy Machinery Operator in the Local 406 of Operating Engineers. Jack was always keeping himself busy even after he retired, truck driving, hauling logs, or trying his luck at the casino. His true passion was showing off his beautiful cars at the car shows with his friends. Jack was truly loved by his family and friends and is already deeply missed.
HAMMOND, LA
Daniel Ray Phillips

Daniel Ray Phillips, age 89 and a resident of Bogalusa, LA, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, July 7, 2022, exactly one year after his wife, Wilda Jeanette Hunt Phillips. He was a lifelong resident of Washington Parish and an active and faithful member of Union Heritage Baptist Church. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and a friend to many.
BOGALUSA, LA
Angela Renee Thompson

Angela was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the age of 53. She was a lifelong resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Angela was extremely outgoing and never met a stranger. She adored her family and friends and loved to spend time with them every chance she got. Angela’s beautiful soul will deeply be missed by all who knew and loved her.
HAMMOND, LA
Wallace Brumfield

Wallace Brumfield, a resident of Kentwood, answered the Master's call on July 6, 2022, at the age of 92, He was loved by many and will be missed. The Brumfield family is asking that you all continue to pray with and for them during there time of loss.
KENTWOOD, LA
Charles "Ronnie" Ronald Allen

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday July 11, 2022 for Charles Ronald Allen Sr. “Ronnie” at 2pm at St. Joseph Abbey 75376 River Rd, St. Benedict, LA 70457. Visitation will take place at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Monday July 11, 2022 from 11:30-1:30pm. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Joseph Abbey Cemetery, St. Benedict, La. His brother Father David Allen will be the celebrant of his mass.
COVINGTON, LA
Thomas "Tommy" Wayne Sandefur

Tommy Sandefur, a lifelong resident of Albany, La, passed away peacefully at his home July 6th, 2022. He was survived by his two daughters Jodie Clark (Tyler) and Janie Morgan (Bubba). His five grandchildren London (Squirt), Noah (D.A), Charlee (little bit), Logan (worm), and Tommy (catfish), and his newest member Ellie Mae. His brother C.W. Sandefur Jr. (Cathy), Brother-in-law Emile Milton. Numerous nieces & nephews.
ALBANY, LA
Mark Smith

Mark Anthony Smith was born on October 6, 1963. He was the eleventh of twelve children from the union of the late Joseph and Elnora Burton Smith. Mark graduated from Franklinton High in 1982 and joined the Air Force. After his military service he worked as a welder until an injury rendered him disabled. A Hurricane Katrina survivor, Mark returned to Franklinton and helped take care of his mother until her passing in 2012. Mark’s compassionate spirit extended to animals; cattle, horses, goats, strays, and especially Bo’s dog, Fred. Mark enjoyed watching wrestling, Sci Fi, and chilling to contemporary jazz.
FRANKLINTON, LA
Mattie Ann McCollum

Mattie Ann McCollum of Loranger, Louisiana, passed away at on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the age of 80. She was born on Saturday, October 18, 1941, in Louisville, Mississippi. Mattie is survived by her daughters, Donna Pons, Dianna Ougel (Michael), Deborah Fontenot (Jerry), Dena Bartholomew (Keith); son, Joseph McCollum Jr.; also survived by 12 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
LORANGER, LA
Donnie Wayne Gill

Donnie Wayne Gill, 76, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his home in Denham Springs, LA with his family at his side. Donnie was an entrepreneur in Livingston Parish for many years and was well known throughout the community. He was loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Sunday, July 10, from 12 p.m. until service at 2 p.m., officiated by Rev. Val Taylor. Burial will follow at Palmetto Cemetery, Walker. He is survived by his children, London Rachel Gill, Brandon Wayne Gill (Katie), Jeremy Brian Gill; grandsons, Triston Brian Gill and Noah Matthew Gill (Sara); as many other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Lillian Gill. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Marilyn "Vondell" Kent

Marilyn “Vondell” Kent, 65, of Amite, Louisiana, passed away the evening of July 4th, at her childhood home in Kentwood, Louisiana after a valiant battle with breast cancer. Vondell was born in 1957 to Wiley and Karolyn Sue Blades. She graduated from Spring Creek High School, where she...
KENTWOOD, LA
Obituaries
James Loyd Bankston

And a resident of Franklinton died Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Riverside Medical Center in Franklinton. He was retired from Rayburn Corrections after 25 years of service. He was a U S Army Veteran. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He always had a garden that he enjoyed working. Survived by:
FRANKLINTON, LA
Gilbert Paul Marcel

Mr. Gilbert Paul Marcel, 100 years young, passed away July 2, 2022 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington, LA. He was born in Houma, LA to Raoul and Angelic Marcel. He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife and sweetheart of over 50 years, Helen Marcel; sisters, Alice Wibel and Betsy Pretlove; brothers, Earl and Russell Marcel. He is survived by, his son, Allen Marcel; daughters and sons in law, Sharon and Rob Frye and Evelyn and Thorton Helm; granddaughter and grandson in law, Becky and Tye McGuire; 2 great granddaughters, Lily Jane and Amelia Rose McGuire along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
COVINGTON, LA
William Seth Arpan, II

William Seth Arpan, II was born July 6, 1993, in Columbus, Ohio to William I "Billy" and Brooke Arpan. He passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at his home in Independence, LA. William worked for River City's Total Maintenance in Harahan, LA along side with his brother the last 10 months. Will's family includes his momma, Brooke Arpan, his Angel-Daddy, William Seth Arpan I, (deceased), loving siblings, Big sister, Bethany Brooks, William's twinny – Thea Marie Kyle and Joshua Bourgeois, his devoted brother in law; baby brothers "Bub" Joey Cain and Placida Fraley and little brother, Max Wesson Arpan, still at home; grandmothers, Mrs. Susan Kraus and Mrs. Willa Roe (deceased), neighborhood grandparents, Mr. Ron and Mrs. Donna. William loved his nieces and nephews, Brookelyn November, Markyss William Joshua, Brennden Joelyne-Marie, Kai Michael Joseph, Nolan Keith Michael and Michael Fraley, aunt, Tami, Megan and Zach, and uncle Troy, Ryan and Reed. William graduated in 2012 from Hillsboro High School. He was a gifted athlete from kindergarten thru his Junior year. He was talented in football, baseball, but mostly he loved wrestling, five times placing in the championship thru 7 Hill Wrestling in Hillsboro. Boy, he could fly. William has many friends. He was a social bug, goofy with a beautiful infectious smile that captivated everyone in his presence. To mee him was to be his friend. He lived his whole life in Hillsboro, OH on Candy Cane Lane until August 2021. He moved to Louisiana with his brother and sister, to change his live and to live. William passed away happy and peacefully in his sleep from kidney failure. His kidneys were destroyed from years of addiction. William battled from losing his beloved Bubba. He has been in recovery since his move and was finding strength and hope everyday to keep moving forward with his life. He was very proud of his recovery and his life he was building. We never left his side in the addiction war. He will be missed dearly by everyone and never forgotten. William is with Bubba, fly my Angels, my Sunshines, remember the good times. William would say, see you later, never goodbye. I love you a whole bunch, don't tell Mom. A visitation will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, Ponchatoula, LA, Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
Chef Michel Marcais

Chef Michel Marcais passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 5, 2022 in Hammond, Louisiana surrounded by his family. Chef Michel was preceded in death by his father, Julian Marcais and his mother Helen Robin Marcais as well as his brothers, Pierre and Robert. He is survived by his wife Isabel, their daughters Sandra Marcais Bradley and Miriam Marcais; grandchildren, Jack Bradley and Charlotte Bradley; as well as his son-in-law David Bradley and Michel's older brother, Jean-Louis.
HAMMOND, LA
Eugene Demondrick Thompson

Eugene Thompson, a resident of Houston, TX, and a native of Kentwood, La. On June 28, 2022, he answered the master's call to come on home to receive his reward. He was loved and will be missed by so many people. The Thompson family asks that you continue to pray...
HOUSTON, TX
Lawrence Martin "Larry" Flanagan

Lawrence Martin Flanagan “Larry”, beloved husband of Frances Thornton Flanagan entered eternal rest on the morning of Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the age of 76, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 3, 1945 to the late Lawrence Emmett Flanagan and Ruth Olga Zatarain Flanagan.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Luella M. Jackson

Luella M. Jackson transitioned to her eternal rest from Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas on June 26, 2022, where she had spent her last days under the care of her daughter, Sandra Jackson Brown and the competent staff there. She was an outstanding mother, community leader, educator, church member, and friend who positively influenced lives of everyone she met.
ANGIE, LA
Shooting at Gray business leaves one injured

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in solving a shooting that occurred in the 3100 block of West Park Ave in Gray, at a local business. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 3100 block of West Park Ave shortly after 11pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in reference to reports of a subject being shot at a local business. When the Patrol Deputies arrived, they learned that the alleged victim was removed from the scene in a vehicle prior to their arrival but deputies did locate evidence to confirm that a shooting had taken place. The victim, whose name has yet to be released, was brought to a local hospital, where he received treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to an out of area hospital for further medical treatment.
GRAY, LA

