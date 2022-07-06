ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

What cities love Chick-fil-A's Chicken Biscuit the most? Three are in Tennessee

By Dima Amro, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xf9dY_0gX0Cbgk00

Tennesseans' desire to wake up and eat crispy chicken in a subtly sweet and soft biscuit has landed three of the Volunteer State's cities on Chick-fil-A's list of places that sell the most Chicken Biscuits.

Jackson (1), Memphis (3) and Chattanooga (6) rank among the top 10 cities in the United States that sold the most Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuits for breakfast in 2021.

Jackson beat out Atlanta (home of Chick-fil-A) for the No. 1 spot.

NEW MEMPHIS RESTAURANTS:From wings to coffee, four new spots to try

NEW CHICK-FIL-A LOCATIONS:Chick-fil-A reevaluating plans for two new Collierville locations: Here's what we know

The fast-food restaurant began selling its Chicken Biscuits 37 years ago, and now it has become Chick-fil-A's top menu item for morning eats.

The Chicken Biscuit fuels the morning craving for something sweet and savory with the fluffy buttermilk biscuit and a juicy peanut-oil fried chicken breast sitting in between the biscuit.

The breakfast item also comes in spicy with the chicken breast seasoned in paprika and garlic powder.

Other cities on the list included Gainesville, Florida (4); Monroe, Louisiana (5); Macon, Georgia (7); Jackson, Mississippi (8); Savannah, Georgia (9); and Columbus, Mississippi (10).

Dima Amro covers the suburbs for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at Dima.Amro@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @AmroDima.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Whataburger announces open date for first Mid-South location

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The wait for Whataburger is almost over in the Mid-South. The first location in the area is set to open Monday, July 11, at 11 a.m. in Southaven. The restaurant will be located at 176 Goodman Road. A second location, located at 6829 Getwell Road, will be opening soon as well. Whataburger did not give a specific date, but it’s expected to open in the coming weeks.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WATE

Help the Hellbender – Tennessee’s Giant Salamander

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite their alarming name, Tennessee is home to a delightfully large salamander: the Eastern Hellbender. Affectionately referred to as “snot otters,” hellbenders have been disappearing from the Great Smoky Mountains. Home to many animals, the mountains are also known as the “Salamander Capital of the World.”
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Savannah, TN
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
City
Macon, TN
City
Memphis, TN
City
Collierville, TN
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Memphis, TN
Restaurants
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Memphis, TN
Food & Drinks
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

The week after the Fourth of July has come, and though we all may be dragging from a long weekend of keeping the kids busy, we’ve still got some weeks to go until school returns. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to...
TENNESSEE STATE
rewind943.com

America’s oldest cave art discovered in Tennessee

When Native Americans inhabited the land, they too explored the deep , dark, rock caves and leaving meaningful messages uncovered thousands of years later. Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia are the richest areas for caves anywhere in North America. A team recently uncovered hundreds of images of prehistoric cave art...
actionnews5.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile headed to Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hold onto your buns, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed to the Mid-South. On July 8-10, the famous sausage vehicle will be parked at several Kroger locations in the area. July 8. Collierville. 3685 S Houston Levee Rd. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 240 New Byhalia...
MEMPHIS, TN
Nashville Scene

Road to Ruin: The Fight Over a New Quarry in Grundy County

About a dozen planned or existing rock quarries in Tennessee have been recently opposed, and in some cases stopped, by coalitions of residents and local environmentalists. Residents don’t like the quarries’ explosions, noise, possible damage to wells and heavy truck traffic; environmentalists oppose the runoff of silts from crushed rock and sand that can clog local streams, harm sensitive wildlife and enter the water table to damage caves and groundwater.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Atlanta#Chick Fil A#Chicken Breast#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Tennesseans#New Memphis Restaurants
WTVM

$16K reward offered for dog set on fire in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHBX) – Officials in Tennessee are working to find out who carried out a vicious attack on a dog – intentionally setting the animal on fire. A video showing people dousing the dog with water went viral on social media, garnering 2.4 million views so far.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
tnledger.com

Is Tennessee ready for 988?

Some expect big jump in calls for mental health help. State doesn’t. Tennesseans have a new resource for emergency mental health crises beginning July 16. Like 911, 988 is a new three-digit crisis number that connects to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. “It’s 911 for your body, and...
Advocate Andy

Southern Christian Coalition Calls on Lee to Cut Ties with Hillsdale College

Pastors speak out on remarks about teachers, promotion of Christian nationalism. Following reports that Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College and an education advisor to Gov. Bill Lee, made disparaging remarks about teachers while Lee sat in silence, a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition has called on Lee to sever all ties with Hillsdale and Arnn.
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Girl dies while tubing during holiday weekend in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl died while tubing on a Tennessee waterway during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, authorities said. The girl was on a tube being pulled by a pontoon boat on the Tennessee River in Decatur County on Saturday evening when the boat's outward motor hit the tube and the girl, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release Monday.
WTVC

Power outages reported in Tennessee, North Georgia

According to EPB's website, there are 74 incidents of power outages affecting over 300 customers. North Georgia EMC is also reporting several incidents across its area. The Chickamauga Police Department tweeted that they are aware of outages from the storm and crews are currently working on restoring power. This is...
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
576K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy