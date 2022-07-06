What cities love Chick-fil-A's Chicken Biscuit the most? Three are in Tennessee

Tennesseans' desire to wake up and eat crispy chicken in a subtly sweet and soft biscuit has landed three of the Volunteer State's cities on Chick-fil-A's list of places that sell the most Chicken Biscuits.

Jackson (1), Memphis (3) and Chattanooga (6) rank among the top 10 cities in the United States that sold the most Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuits for breakfast in 2021.

Jackson beat out Atlanta (home of Chick-fil-A) for the No. 1 spot.

The fast-food restaurant began selling its Chicken Biscuits 37 years ago, and now it has become Chick-fil-A's top menu item for morning eats.

The Chicken Biscuit fuels the morning craving for something sweet and savory with the fluffy buttermilk biscuit and a juicy peanut-oil fried chicken breast sitting in between the biscuit.

The breakfast item also comes in spicy with the chicken breast seasoned in paprika and garlic powder.

Other cities on the list included Gainesville, Florida (4); Monroe, Louisiana (5); Macon, Georgia (7); Jackson, Mississippi (8); Savannah, Georgia (9); and Columbus, Mississippi (10).

