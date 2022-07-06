Memphis Councilman JB Smiley Jr. sponsors reproductive autonomy bill

Good morning!

Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. said Wednesday that he'll introduce a resolution that urges the Shelby County District Attorney General and local law enforcement not to prosecute women seeking abortions or medical professionals performing the procedure, Samuel Hardiman reports.

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant recently left a waitress a $500 tip after a meal. Shocked and perplexed, the waitress looked at the tip and questioned who Morant was. The back-and-forth has become the latest example of Morant creating a viral moment, Derrian Carter reports.

You should also read this story from Laura Testino on how the students in the Achievement School District, the state-run district of lowest-performing schools in Tennessee, have recouped pandemic losses in reading for many grades, but most students remain behind grade level in the state-run district created to improve student outcomes.

The Shelby County Health Department, meanwhile, announced its new Board of Health members on Wednesday morning, Lucas Finton reports.

Well, by now we should all be used to the humid, sultry weather. It's summer in Memphis, after all. And yet the triple-digit temps, punctuated by an ever-present blanket of humidity, are causing many of us to slow down and think about others. A friend described buying cold drinks for two cashiers working outside Wednesday in a garden center. A little kindness goes a long way when you are trying to navigate weather like this.

