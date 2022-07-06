Today is 1 year since my beloved chocolate lab Lucas was put to sleep 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

You've probably left your furry besties behind before while you went on vacation or maybe you left for a work trip. You tried telling your pet you'd be back, but they didn't fully understand. So as soon as you walk out the door, they sulk for days, which in their timeline could mean months. They start to think you'll never come back. But when you finally open that front door again, they greet you with one of two reactions. Excitement or anger. Or maybe you have a Husky who expresses both emotions all in one!

