Today is 1 year since my beloved chocolate lab Lucas was put to sleep 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

By lufcfan1998
 2 days ago

And I still miss him so much 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭, here is a photo to show you all what he looked...

Darrell Rasdall
2d ago

I feel your pain we lost our boy Zeus month's ago it really hurts bad I don't know if it gets easier or not but you will hopefully find one I hope my boy will tell me that's the one u need to take and make him happy as u did with me but I will never forget my boy Zeus ever

Ocean Escada
2d ago

I totally feel you. I lost the love of my life 💔 my Sofia. I have never loved anyone my entire life and iam 61years old like my darling Sofia. other than the lord of course. but I miss her with all my heart. I used to tell her. I would never leave you or forsake you. I felt like I have let her down. but in my opinion and research tells me that I will see her again one day. praise the lord. that comforts me. I picture in my heart and mind. her running to me with all her love just waiting for me to come home iam thankful to the lord for keeping her safe and loved one day when the time comes. I will meet my darling Sofia 💕

Alexis Wiser
2d ago

Such a heartbreaking loss. I still hear my Kati walking behind me. She was ours for 17 years.

