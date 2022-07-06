ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted for theft of valuable Texaco signs now in jail

By Larry Statser, Joshua Hoggard
 2 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Almost six months after two valuable vintage gas stations disappeared from a business on Jasper Street, the suspected thief is now in jail.

LOCAL NEWS: Skeletal remains found in Wichita Falls home
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JePC3_0gX0CHEK00
    Christopher Ty Castro mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Christopher Ty Castro is jailed on a $10,000 bond for theft over $2,500 after his arrest on Wednesday, July 6 on a warrant issued February 8, 2022.

The theft was reported on January 12 in the 2700 block of Jasper. The owner said the signs were taken during the day, sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 5:20 p.m.

One 18-foot pole was taken along with the two large signs.

Two days later, a deputy with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Wichita Falls Police Department to report Texaco signs and pole had been located at a home on Peterson Road.

The resident there told police he buys and sells antiques and junk, and a Hispanic man named Ty had come to his shop about two days before and sold him the signs.

He said the man wanted $800 which was a bargain price because they normally sell for up to $8,000.

LOCAL CRIME: Woman lights shoes on fire, charged with harassment

The officer connected Castro to the case because he was familiar with a subject named Ty from previous cases. Police showed a photo lineup to the buyer who picked Castro as the seller.

Castro has a lengthy arrest record including a pending case in which he is charged with aggravated assault for a shooting in 2020 on Burnett where he lived at the time.

Police say Castro was involved in an argument with an acquaintance and pulled a handgun and shot the victim in the upper leg.

Heatwave sparks one-man crime wave, police say

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With temperatures blazing, air conditioners are flying off the shelves, sometimes without passing through the checkout stand, and Wichita Falls police say many of those are the result of a one-man crime wave during the current heat wave. They have charged Travelle Mason with another theft of an air conditioner and […]
