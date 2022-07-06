Good morning! This is Tennessean Planning Director Madalyn Hoerr . I hope you're finding ways to stay cool during this heat wave .

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee continues to shy away from any criticism of controversial remarks made by Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn disparaging public school teachers and colleges in front of the governor.

A video shows Lee on stage during a private event in Williamson County with Arnn, who said teachers were trained "in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country."

On Wednesday, Lee talked to reporters for the first time since the video's release, declining to criticize Arnn, and instead shifting the conversation toward what is taking place inside classrooms.

Tennessee-based colleges and universities are denouncing Arnn's comments. Michigan-based Hillsdale has become nationally known for its politically and religiously conservative identity, and is helping start charter schools in Tennessee .

Read more about what Lee said and did not say about public educators . Reporters Adam Friedman and Liam Adams were there to get you the story.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Lee doubles down after Hillsdale president insults teachers