Former UNC basketball standout Day'Ron Sharpe threw down a big dunk in his 2022 NBA Summer League debut for the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night in Las Vegas. Sharpe was a draft pick of the Nets in the 2021 NBA draft but is getting some more experience by playing in this year’s Summer League, in hopes of earning a bigger role come next season. And in his first game, he finished with 8 points and 10 rebounds with a +6 in the loss to Milwaukee. However, it was this dunk of Sharpe’s that stood out and stole the show as he threw...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 42 MINUTES AGO