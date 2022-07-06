ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Two Des Moines police officers sue BLM members over 2020 protests

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Des Moines Police Department officers are suing members of Des Moines BLM after a conflict from over two years ago. One of the defendnats is now a member of the Des Moines City Council. According to a lawsuit filed last week, officers Peter...

'Gross overreach of power': BLM responds to Des Moines police officers' lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Black Liberation Movement is calling thelawsuit filed by two police officers against six protestors an example of white supremacy. Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffery George are suing the protestors, including City Council member Indira Shuemaker, over a chaotic demonstration outside the State Capitol two years ago.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines installs security cameras in skywalks

DES MOINES, Iowa — Walking on the Des Moines skywalk system? Smile, you're on camera. The city installed about two dozen security cameras in skywalks across town this past week, Axios reported. The additions come three years after a couple was assaulted by two teenagers in a skywalk, leading...
Des Moines police sue councilperson; BLM protesters

Two Des Moines Police officers are suing city Councilperson Indira Sheumaker and five other people who they say assaulted or interfered with police during a July 1, 2020 protest at the Iowa Capitol.The lawsuit, filed last week, was made public Tuesday via Iowa's online court system.What's happening: Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffrey George allege in the lawsuit that some protestors had plans and took actions that "were nothing short of domestic terrorism."They seek an undisclosed amount "to redress wrongs committed against them" during the Capitol incident.Why it matters: It underscores the unresolved tensions between police and some protesters in local...
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines man arrested after string of bizarre break-in attempts

DES MOINES, Iowa — A young Des Moines couple says a man who used to live in their rented home continuously showed up over a span of months trying to get inside. Jocelyn Sparks and Dalton Moser say they have lived in a duplex along a street off of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway on the north side of Des Moines since around the start of the year. During the daylight hours, they feel safe. However, in the early hours of the morning when it's still dark outside is when they get an unwanted visitor coming to their door.
DES MOINES, IA
Black Liberation Movement protests after DMPD officers’ lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Des Moines Police officers filed a civil lawsuit against protesters this week stemming from a demonstration two years ago. In response, the group named in the lawsuit decided to protest once again. The Des Moines Black Liberation Movement blocked off the intersection of Court Avenue and Water Street to protest […]
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man is charged with Attempted Murder and other charges after a shooting. Police were called to 25th and University Thursday afternoon because of gunfire, and found a person who had been shot at. Police also found a handgun and several shell casings. Police...
Drunk, belligerent Grimes man arrested for striking bartenders

A Grimes man was arrested in a Granger tavern early Friday after lashing out at the bartenders when they cut him off from further drinks. Marc Lawrence Hamilton, 51, of 101 N.W. Eighth St., Grimes, was charged with interference with official acts, consumption of alcohol in a public place and disorderly conduct-fighting or violent behavior.
GRIMES, IA
Des Moines police remind residents of firework rules

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fireworks can be fun, but Des Moines police say there are rules in place so they don't turn dangerous. "If it goes bang, you can't set it off in your neighborhood," said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. "Commercial grade fireworks are set up by professionals who are licensed. There's no private consumers allowed to shoot fireworks in the city of Des Moines."
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Festivals prioritize crowd safety following Fourth of July shootings

DES MOINES, Iowa — Following deadly mass shootings around the country on the Fourth of July, some event goers are apprehensive about attending large-scale festivities. This weekend, 80/35 in downtown Des Moines and Summerfest in Ankeny will bring thousands out to enjoy music, food and more. Ahead of the events, police departments across the metro are taking extra steps to make crowd safety their number one priority.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines' parks left littered after Fourth of July celebrations

The majority of Des Moines' 76 parks have significant litter left behind from Independence Day fireworks, Parks and Recreation Director Ben Page told Axios Tuesday. State of play: Cleanup will take all week. Volunteers are being asked to chip in. What they're saying: "It's disheartening because these are the community's...
DES MOINES, IA
Six people charged with burglary and vandalism in Iowa

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Six people are being charged with burglary and vandalism in Marshalltown, Iowa. Eighteen-year-old Alexis Christian Fernandez-Ibarra and five other juveniles were charged with burglary and criminal mischief. The police officials said all six broke into a building on June 18. They said the six caused more...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Des Moines Fire Stations Collecting New Fans, Air Conditioning Units

(Des Moines, IA) -- An effort is underway in Des Moines to collect new fans and/or air conditioning units for local families in need. The community is invited to donate a new fan and/or air conditioner unit (in its unopened box), by dropping off at any City of Des Moines fire station (listed below) during normal business hours. Donations will then be taken to IMPACT’s offices for distribution.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines woman charged with OWI following rollover accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) A Des Moines woman was charged for Operating While Intoxicated following an accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says on July 5th, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Deputies were made aware of an accident on York Avenue and 310th Street. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Grau, told the Deputy that she was going too fast and lost control going north on the curve, rolling the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. Jessica did not know where she was at and had slurred speech and red, bloodshot, watery eyes. The Deputy could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Jessica’s breath, and she admitted to recently drinking alcohol. A portable breath test show she had a blood alcohol content of .257.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Iowa's 24-hour waiting period for abortions could soon take effect

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa law requiring people to wait 24 hours to get an abortion could soon take effect. Friday was the earliest the state supreme court could issue a procedendo, but didn't. That procedendo would send the case back to Johnson County District Court, where it was originally heard, making it law, according to the Iowa Attorney General's Office.
IOWA STATE
Sixth Avenue Flats set to open in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sixth Avenue Flats, a new kind of affordable housing designed to help foster kids who age out of the system, is opening just north of downtown Des Moines. It will be a new landmark building in an area of Des Moines looking for a better image.
DES MOINES, IA
Man charged with driving drunk, hitting and killing bicyclist in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An Urbandale man is charged with driving drunk before hitting and killing a bicyclist in West Des Moines last week. Police say on the night of Friday, July 1, 42-year-old Brian Kirkman of Urbandale drove his car into a bicyclist in the 9600 block of Raccoon River Drive. The man on the bike, 57-year-old James Deal of Des Moines, died after being transported to the hospital.
One Perry man allegedly assaults another in Wiese Park

A Perry man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly assaulting another Perry man in Wiese Park along with stealing his sunglasses and breaking his cell phone. Martin Torres Jr., 30, of 2732 Eastern Ave., Perry, was charged with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, obstruction of emergency communications, fifth-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.
