Aaron Rodgers reveals his first tattoo but not 'deep and meaningful story' behind it. David Bakhtiari chimes in.

What? You were expecting a simple lightning bolt or Tweety Bird?

Aaron Rodgers revealed his new tattoo — his first — and it’s a little more involved than that. Photos on his Instagram account show his forearm adorned with elaborate ink that includes facing lion heads (one steely, one ferocious), calm waters, an eye and a maze of astrological symbols.

What exactly it all means only the 38-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback knows, and as he likes to do, he's keeping fans in the dark, at least for now.

“There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day. For now, just thankful for @balazsbercsenyi and his patience and artistry. #tattoo #astrology #theelements #,” Rodgers wrote in the caption.

What is known is that it’s the work of Balazs Bercsenyi, who is described in the bio on his website as “a multidimensional tattoo artist from Pécs, Hungary, with a distinct, identifiable, and meticulous style. His artistic work is heavily influenced by ancestral practices and ritual, spirituality, sacred geometry, the occult, and sculpture."

It goes on to call him “an expert in single needle and fine line black and grey talisman tattoos, which have become his trademark signature for independent art projects.”

So while some may go combing through the philosophical and spiritual titles of his Aaron Rodgers Book Club selections for clues or try to read into it a rumor last month that linked him to podcast host Blu (who neither confirmed nor denied they know each other but did clarify in an Instagram Story that she does not identify as a "witch"), can we just let Packers offensive lineman and dad-to-be David Bakhtiari keep things real with his sense of humor?

“I hope this is a henna tattoo,” he wrote in the comments on Rodgers' Instagram.

That one-liner already had more than 1,890 likes in the first three hours, nearly double the total number of comments on the post.

