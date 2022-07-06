ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UofSC, Lexington Medical partner for $20 million clinical training facility

By Amanda Cooper
Cover picture for the articleThe University of South Carolina (UofSC) board of trustees today announced a new phase in a growing public-private partnership between the university’s College of Nursing and Lexington Medical Center (LMC). A 50,000-square-foot state-of-the-art nursing simulation center and teaching space will be built on the hospital’s campus to provide...

