Mcminnville, TN

McMinnville Pioneers schedule: check the new season of Football and Girls’ soccer teams

Warren County News Digest
Warren County News Digest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06AMZd_0gX0AWIP00
Freepik

After the spring sport season ends, as the Baseball and Softball league, a new schedule is open with plans to the unswerving Warren County Pioneers. The Football and Girls’ soccer teams already have their August games scheduled, with place and opponent defined.

Check the list below so you and your family and friends can follow the teams’ games and results.

Warren County Pioneers Football Team Schedule

On Friday, August 19 the game will be at Smithville, TN, against the DeKalb County Tigers.

On Friday, August 26 the game will be at Sparta, TN, against the White County Warriors. This game will be transmitted by this High School Football online streaming.

Warren County Pioneers Girls' Soccer Team Schedule

On Tuesday, August 16 the game will be at Ooltewah, TN, against the Ooltewah Owls. The last game between Lady Pioneers and Owls, in September 2021, was W 5-0.

On Thursday, August 18 the game will be at Murfreesboro, TN, against the Riverdale Warriors.

On Tuesday, August 23 the game will be at Murfreesboro, TN, against the Murfreesboro Central Magnet Tigers.

On Thursday, August 25 the game will be at Murfreesboro, TN, against the Oakland Patriots.

On Monday, August 29, the game will be at Smyrna, TN, against the Stewarts Creek Red Hawks.

On Tuesday, August 30 the game will be at Rockvale, TN, against the Rockvale Rockets.

Comments / 0

 

Warren County News Digest

