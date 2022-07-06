ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Still Does Not Know If Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Will Be Part Of The Bangkok Tour

By Saul Escudero
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

According to a recent report, Manchester United still has not clue regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s comeback to training, the player has excused himself by saying he has a family situation.

Due to the nature of his absence the Red Devils can not fine the Portuguese and need to rather be patient, the number 7 has already said he wants to leave Manchester United.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401meM_0gX0AMiN00
IMAGO / NurPhoto

CR7 is claimed to be uncomfortable with the club and their lack of ambition, for instance just one signing has been made so far by the board.

That is the young Left-back Tyrell Malacia arriving from Eredivisie side Feyenoord, Erik Ten Hag liked very much his addition to the squad.

Despite liking the new manager Erik Ten Hag, Ronaldo is convinced the team needs at least six or seven new signings for the next season to change the bad situation of the Red Devils.

According to a report from Journalist Charlotte Duncker from Newspaper The Times: Manchester United still have no idea as to when Ronaldo will return to training.

Due to the nature of his absence the Portuguese is not at risk of being fined.

However, with only two days until they fly out to Bangkok there are doubts over whether Ronaldo will be on the plane.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Tyrell Malacia
The Spun

Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz

On Wednesday morning, American tennis star Taylor Fritz prepared for the match of his life. With a spot in the semi-final on the line, Fritz faced off against arguably the greatest tennis player to walk the Earth: Rafael Nadal. The quarterfinal is already the furthest Fritz has advanced at a major tournament.
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Nick Kyrgios' Ex-Girlfriend Not Happy With Question

Following this Wednesday's quarterfinal matchup, Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia was asked about the recent allegations surrounding Nick Kyrgios. Kyrgios is due to face court next month in Australia. This is because he allegedly assaulted his former girlfriend in 2021. Tomljanovic and Kyrgios dated several years ago. A reporter asked her...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Bangkok#Portuguese#Eredivisie#The Red Devils#Times
Sportsnaut

Rafael Nadal has 7 mm abdominal tear

Rafael Nadal has a 7 millimeter abdominal tear, Spanish newspaper Marca reported Thursday. Nadal is still planning to play in Friday’s Wimbledon semifinal against Nick Kyrgios, per the Marca report. The tear was revealed in tests that Nadal underwent Thursday morning, per the report. Nadal missed a practice session...
SPORTS
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Chelsea Beat Off The Likes Of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, And PSG To Sign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

Manchester City Forward Raheem Sterling has agreed to personal terms with the Blues as the English star takes one step closer to joining Chelsea. According to John Cross, the Blues managed to fight off countless Europen giants to win over the 27-year-old, and his final decision. Bayern Munich, PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and, former club Liverpool were reported to have taken an interest in the English forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'I am BACK!': Paul Pogba finally confirms his return to Juventus... as the Frenchman arrives in Turin to join the Serie A side on a free transfer for the second time after leaving Manchester United

Paul Pogba has arrived back in Italy as he prepares to complete his return to Juventus. The Serie A giants have released a video on their official Twitter account of the midfielder stepping off a plane ahead of his free transfer from Manchester United. Pogba was smiling broadly as he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
933
Followers
1K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy