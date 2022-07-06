Report: Manchester United Still Does Not Know If Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Will Be Part Of The Bangkok Tour

According to a recent report, Manchester United still has not clue regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s comeback to training, the player has excused himself by saying he has a family situation.

Due to the nature of his absence the Red Devils can not fine the Portuguese and need to rather be patient, the number 7 has already said he wants to leave Manchester United.

CR7 is claimed to be uncomfortable with the club and their lack of ambition, for instance just one signing has been made so far by the board.

That is the young Left-back Tyrell Malacia arriving from Eredivisie side Feyenoord, Erik Ten Hag liked very much his addition to the squad.

Despite liking the new manager Erik Ten Hag, Ronaldo is convinced the team needs at least six or seven new signings for the next season to change the bad situation of the Red Devils.

According to a report from Journalist Charlotte Duncker from Newspaper The Times: Manchester United still have no idea as to when Ronaldo will return to training.

Due to the nature of his absence the Portuguese is not at risk of being fined.

However, with only two days until they fly out to Bangkok there are doubts over whether Ronaldo will be on the plane.

