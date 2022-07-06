ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bullpen blues: Twins lead five different times, but lose to White Sox, 9-8 in 10 innings

By PHIL MILLER
Centre Daily
 2 days ago

CHICAGO — The Twins' habit of blowing leads reached a new level on Wednesday. Minnesota rode 13 hits and three home runs into five different leads over the White Sox in the finale of a three-game series against the defending AL Central champions. But Chicago matched every hit, every homer and...

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

 

The Associated Press

Rookie Brieske outduels Cease, Tigers beat White Sox 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Beau Brieske could feel everything clicking for him as he sailed through a dominant start. The Tigers needed every bit of what he gave them. Brieske tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning while outpitching Dylan Cease, Javier Báez homered and Detroit hung on beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Thursday night. “Those are the most fun games to pitch in,” Brieske said. “You know you have to be at your best in order to give your team a chance to win.” The Tigers won their fifth straight. They followed up their first four-game sweep of Cleveland in nine years by taking the opener of a four-game set against the reigning AL Central champions.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Bohm, Wheeler spark Phillies to 2-0 win over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alec Bohm hit two solo home runs, Zack Wheeler outpitched Adam Wainwright and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Friday night. Bohm homered 419 feet to center field to lead off the sixth inning for the Phillies’ first run. He hit his sixth homer of the season into the left field seats with two outs in the eighth for his first career multihomer game. “It’s really cool,” said Bohm, who hails from Omaha, Nebraska, and had many family members and friends at the game. “It’s what you work for. To come out and see it happen is fun.” Bohm had not homered since June 6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Donaldson, Carpenter lead Yanks over Red Sox 12-5

BOSTON (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a three-run homer in a four-run first inning, Matt Carpenter homered among three hits in his first start in left field in a decade and the New York Yankees beat Boston 12-5 Friday night for their 10th win in their last 11 games against the Red Sox. “I just wake up every day, and I’m so fired to come out to the park and put on this uniform,” Carpenter said. “Tonight was just really tough at-bats, all the way top to bottom. Guys came out and just really put the pressure on their defense, laid off the tough pitches and then got good pitches in the middle and put good swings on it.” Joey Gallo hit a two-run triple on a fly that right fielder Christian Arroyo lost in the twilight. Gallo was thrown out at the plate trying for an inside-the-park home run. New York opened a 15 1/2-game lead over second-place Tampa Bay in the AL East, the earliest in games and by calendar date the Yankees have taken a 15-game lead. The Red Sox are 16 games back.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Angels vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 7/8/2022

The Los Angeles Angels and the Baltimore Orioles will continue their four-game series as the two teams meet at Camden Yards on Friday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with an Angels-Orioles prediction and pick. The Orioles defeated the Angels 4-1 on Thursday. Adley Rutschman blasted a solo home run in the second inning, giving the Orioles an early […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 7/8/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Candelario homers, drives in 3 as Tigers beat White Sox 7-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Whether he was going deep or finding a hole, Jeimer Candelario did what he could to keep Detroit rolling. Candelario homered and drove in three runs, and the Tigers won their sixth straight, beating the Chicago White Sox 7-5 on Friday night. The Tigers went ahead by five and hung on after Chicago scored three in the eighth and put two on in the ninth, extending their longest win streak since a seven-game run last July. Candelario, despite a .186 average coming in, came through with some big hits for Detroit.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani dominates on mound, hits go-ahead single for Angels

Shohei Ohtani allowed one unearned run in seven dominant innings and had the go-ahead hit in the Los Angeles Angels' 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. The reigning AL MVP won his fifth consecutive start, limiting the Marlins to two hits. Ohtani (8-4) walked three and struck out 10 before 18,741, the fourth-largest crowd at loanDepot Park this season.
ANAHEIM, CA

