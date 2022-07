Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed on Thursday a plan to spend $100 million of state funds to make low-cost insulin in the state, drawing both praise and criticism. In the last few decades, insulin prices in the U.S. have skyrocketed, with one insulin vial going from costing $21 in 1999 to $332 in 2019. While federal efforts have been made to halt the high climb, including a bill in Congress trying to cap insulin prices per month at $35, California has also quickly made headway into reducing prices. The state tackled the manufacture of generic pharmaceutical drugs in 2020, then swiftly moved on to insulin.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO