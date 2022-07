SAN FRANCISCO -- When Joc Pederson walks back into Dodger Stadium in a couple of weeks, it'll be as an All-Star starter for the rival Giants. Pederson was voted in by the fans this week and will join Dodgers star Mookie Betts and Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr. in the National League's outfield. He is the first Giants outfielder to make the All-Star team since Hunter Pence in 2014 (Mike Yastrzemski likely would have made it in 2020 but there was no game) and the first to be voted in since Melky Cabrera in 2012.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO