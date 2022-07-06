ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, TX

Rick Roberts: More Gun Laws Can Help?

wbap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo it came out that the Highland Park shooter had the police confiscate knives after...

www.wbap.com

CBS Austin

Gov. Abbott to look into APD funding

Governor Greg Abbott said his office will look into the Austin Police Department funding to determine if "they are in violation of the law [he signed] that will defund cities that defund law enforcement." The Austin Police Association tweeted that APD officers worked several violent crimes and injuries Saturday and...
KSAT 12

Texas House committee requests surveillance videos showing 77 minutes before officers entered Robb Elementary classroom

UVALDE, Texas – A Texas House committee requested surveillance video that shows the 77 minutes before officers breached the classroom at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24. The Texas Department of Public Safety officials responded to the committee through a letter shared Friday, saying the video would provide transparency and not harm their investigation efforts.
wbap.com

Chris Krok: The Highland Park Shooter’s Dad Is A Moron!

We’ve heard from the Highland Park shooter’s dad! Robert Crimo, Jr. wonders what he did wrong? All he did was fill out the paperwork for his son to buy the gun he used to murder those people in Highland Park. He had “zero involvement” in that! Chris says this shows one thing: the dad is a moron! … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
freightwaves.com

Texas man sentenced for selling $215K worth of fraudulent CDLs

A Texas man who issued fraudulent commercial driver’s licenses netting $215,000 while he worked for the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been sentenced to two years in prison, according to a news release. Alonzo Blackman, 68, of San Antonio, was sentenced Wednesday on one count of conspiracy...
americasvoice.org

Governor Abbott Embraces White Nationalist “Invasion” Lie, Putting Texans At Risk

Washington, DC – Three years ago, after a white supremacist gunman killed 23 people in El Paso, Texas Governor Greg Abbott acknowledged that “mistakes were made” in a fundraising letter he had sent the day prior to the killings. The letter stated, “If we’re going to DEFEND Texas, we’ll need to take matters into our own hands.” The gunman, using the same rhetoric as Gov. Abbott, drove across the state and killed people he regarded as Mexican “invaders.” The killer didn’t distinguish between immigrants and citizens. He killed brown people. In acknowledging his contribution to creating a hostile climate for Mexican-Americans in Texas, Gov. Abbott pledged to do better and be more responsible, noting: “I emphasize the importance of making sure that rhetoric will not be used in any dangerous way.”
kgns.tv

Locals React To Gov Greg Abbott Recent Executive Order

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - “President Biden was warned in advanced that reduced border enforcement would lead to dire consequences”. These were the exact words that Governor Greg Abbott said after signing the Executive Order on Thursday, July 7th, that allows the Texas Department of Public Safety or DPS and the State’s National Guard members to arrest and transport migrants back to the border.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas AG asks for clarification on city’s charter in Civic Center litigation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In court documents recently filed in the 320th Judicial District Court of Potter County, officials with the office of Ken Paxton, the attorney general for the state of Texas, are asking the city of Amarillo to clarify a portion of its charter in relation to the maximum amount of ad valorem taxes in which the city can tax residents.
Reform Austin

Disagreements Between Abbott And Uvalde Mayor Continue

Governor of Texas Greg Abbott still hasn’t answered Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin Jr.’s request to shift the control of a $5 million fund for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde to a state agency. State Senator Ronald Gutierrez and Mayor McLaughlin Jr. wrote...
KAJA KJ 97

Texas Wheel Thieves Are Back, Leaving Cars On Blocks

The wheel thieves are back at it again, leaving cars on blocks in Frisco. WFAA reported that Alan Castro was excited for his brand new car, a 2022 Toyota Corolla. Recently, the thieves targeted his wheels. Castro said, "It happened again. The first time it was on cinder blocks, and...
hppr.org

Racism, cyberbullying at Texas Panhandle school raise broader concerns

It was only a month into the school year when Tracy Kemp said her son was being bullied at Laura Bush Middle School. Kemp and her family moved to Lubbock last February from Michigan. School returned to in-person instruction that fall, and in September, her oldest son told her some classmates were taunting him, calling him a monkey. Kemp and her family are Black.
MySanAntonio

Texas Proud Boys seem to be adopting Buc-ee’s beaver as a hate symbol

Members of the Proud Boys in Texas seem to be co-opting the iconic Buc-ee’s grinning beaver logo as an identifying symbol of their organization, Texas Monthly reported last week. Members of the Liberal Women of Collin County who attended a Pride Month event in North Texas last month were...

