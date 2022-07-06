ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, WV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 19:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, City of Galax, Grayson, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; City of Galax; Grayson; Wythe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN ALLEGHANY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN NORTH CAROLINA SOUTHWESTERN WYTHE...WEST CENTRAL CARROLL AND GRAYSON COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND THE NORTHWESTERN CITY OF GALAX At 519 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cripple Creek to near Piney Creek, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Galax Sparta Independence Fries Ennice Mouth Of Wilson and Speedwell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Jackson, Kanawha by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Fayette; Jackson; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mingo; Nicholas; Putnam; Raleigh; Roane; Wayne; Wirt; Wood; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE CABELL CALHOUN CLAY FAYETTE JACKSON KANAWHA LINCOLN LOGAN MASON MCDOWELL MINGO NICHOLAS PUTNAM RALEIGH ROANE WAYNE WIRT WOOD WYOMING
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Amelia, Appomattox, Bedford, Brunswick, Buckingham, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amelia; Appomattox; Bedford; Brunswick; Buckingham; Campbell; Charlotte; City of Danville; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Lynchburg; City of Martinsville; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Franklin; Greensville; Halifax; Henry; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Prince Edward; Southampton; Sussex SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AMELIA APPOMATTOX BEDFORD BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CHARLOTTE CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE FRANKLIN GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HENRY LUNENBURG MECKLENBURG NOTTOWAY PATRICK PITTSYLVANIA PRINCE EDWARD SOUTHAMPTON SUSSEX VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE DANVILLE EMPORIA FRANKLIN LYNCHBURG MARTINSVILLE
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, WV
Lootpress

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Ritter Drive area

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been issued effective immediately by the Beckley Water Company for the Ritter Drive area of Raleigh County. The advisory was issued Wednesday morning due to a broken main line, and pertains to a number of locations throughout the Ritter Drive area including 762 Ritter Drive, 763 Ritter Drive, 781 Ritter Drive, 784 Ritter Drive, 790 Ritter Drive, 795 Ritter Drive, 810 Ritter Drive, 824 Ritter Drive, 833 Ritter Drive, and 855 Ritter Drive, as well as Deeds Drive, and 103 through 209 Beaver Plaza.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Section of Fayette County road closed off for construction

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A section of road in Fayette County will be closed off until further notice Thursday to accommodate ongoing construction. According to a traffic alert issued by Sheriff Mike Fridley of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a section of Keller Avenue in Fayetteville is set to be closed off on Thursday for an indeterminate period due to construction currently taking place in the area.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Funding announced for 5 West Virginia airport projects

ELKINS, W.Va. – Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $4,559,079 for five West Virginia airport projects from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The largest award of $2,523,585 goes to the Benedum Airport Authority for the North Central West Virginia Airport for a new taxiway and terminal tarmac. The funding for these projects will […]
ELKINS, WV
Lootpress

Winding Gulf mines worked hundreds of miners

Its length is about 15 miles and very winding. Some say that’s how it got its name: Winding Gulf. The stream begins at Mitchell’s Ridge and a few miles later it butts up against Guyandotte Mountain near Hotcoal and then flows on to the mouth of Mill Branch, where it empties into the Guyandotte River at Stonecoal Junction. It drains an area of about 33 miles.
WINDING GULF, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Wind Gust#Thunderstorm#Blacksburg#Paint Bank#Mph
WVNS

Two Oak Hill men facing felony charges

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Two Oak Hill men are facing felony charges in Fayette County. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Friday, Deputies performed a traffic stop on a driver in Glen Jean. As he went to open the glove box to get the vehicle’s registration, a bag of methamphetamines allegedly fell out. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies say they found a scale, a large amount of cash, a large number of suboxone strips, and multiple EBT cards with different names than those in the vehicle.
OAK HILL, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Area UTV Accidents Leads to Life Flight for Individual

According to the Summersville Fire Department, a recent UTV accident in Nicholas County resulted in the need for the rider to be medically transported. The accident took place July 5 near Summersville. The call initially went out as a missing persons call to emergency service providers. Those involved in the...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Clarksburg And Lewisburg Airports May Have New Carrier

Airports in Clarksburg and Lewisburg may have found a replacement carrier in anticipation of SkyWest Airlines’ departure. The budget airline asked to end service in March. The directors for North Central Regional Airport in Clarksburg and Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg have identified Contour Airlines as their preferred carrier moving forward.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: WVSP investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Raleigh County

UPDATE:West Virginia State Police release update on suspect who was shot in Raleigh County. A short time later, the suspect was located at Big Lots near the Raleigh Mall in the stolen vehicle. The suspect refused to stop for officers and a pursuit ensued leading into Fayette County and back into the Bradley area of Raleigh County. The pursuit ended when the vehicle became disabled off of Route 19 in Bradley.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NWS
Metro News

Virginia woman, daughter die after tree branch falls in Greenbrier County

LESLIE, W.Va. — It was a beautiful sunny day when a Virginia woman and her daughter decided to take a walk near their mother’s home in Greenbrier County. They never returned because a tree snapped and collapsed on top of them. Amethyst Russell, 26, and Ariana Gerber, 3,...
WVNS

More details emerge after a police chase and shootout

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office closed a day of investigation on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 after a police shootout in Beckley. West Virginia State Police stated that on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:47 A.M. calls came in for an armed...
WDBJ7.com

Stolen cattle reported out of Pulaski Co.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating stolen cattle and the person who purchased the animals after a suspect confessed and was charged. The department received a report on July 1, 2022 for a larceny from the Snowville area of five...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDTV

One person life-flighted after UTV crash

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said one person was flown to the hospital after a UTV wreck in Nicholas County on Wednesday. Rescue crews were initially sent to look for a missing person near Summersville before receiving information that the person went missing after going for a ride on a UTV, according to the Summersville Fire Department.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Get the Mountain State experience at Little Beaver State Park

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia has long been known as the Mountain State, and for good reason. The natural beauty and rich history of the area – underscored by the prevalence of grand, foliage-adorned mountain terrain – make it a prime destination for those looking to establish a more intimate connection with the world around them.
BEAVER, WV
WDTV

Harrison County Sheriff reacts to recent string of police involved shootings

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - July 6′s officer-involved shooting in Bradley was the latest in a recent string of fatal shootings involving law enforcement. It comes after a shootout on June 30 in Floyd County, Kentucky, that left three officers dead, one K-9 officer dead, and five others wounded. In...
Hinton News

Virginia man arrested in Summers County

Hinton WV (Hinton News) A Virginia man was arrested in Summers County on Friday, July 1. The individual, George Everett Treadway Jr., is facing multiple charges, including domestic battery and transport of a controlled substance into the state. According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a complaint of a domestic altercation. The responding officer received advisement that Treadway had left the scene in his vehicle. Before reaching the residence, the officer spotted Treadway and performed a traffic stop. The officer notes that he could smell the distinct scent of fresh marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle. According to the criminal...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy