Craig County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craig by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 19:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, City of Galax, Grayson, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; City of Galax; Grayson; Wythe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN ALLEGHANY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN NORTH CAROLINA SOUTHWESTERN WYTHE...WEST CENTRAL CARROLL AND GRAYSON COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND THE NORTHWESTERN CITY OF GALAX At 519 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cripple Creek to near Piney Creek, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Galax Sparta Independence Fries Ennice Mouth Of Wilson and Speedwell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve already been dealing with severe storms and more could be coming our way through this evening and later tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 13 cities and counties in our viewing area, including Lynchburg, Danville, and Martinsville. These...
ROANOKE, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Jackson, Kanawha by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Fayette; Jackson; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mingo; Nicholas; Putnam; Raleigh; Roane; Wayne; Wirt; Wood; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE CABELL CALHOUN CLAY FAYETTE JACKSON KANAWHA LINCOLN LOGAN MASON MCDOWELL MINGO NICHOLAS PUTNAM RALEIGH ROANE WAYNE WIRT WOOD WYOMING
BOONE COUNTY, WV
County
Craig County, VA
City
Blacksburg, VA
WSET

Severe weather threat prompts 'Movies in the Park' cancelation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With another round of severe weather in the forecast for Friday, the Downtown Lynchburg Association has decided to cancel one of its events. Friday evening's Movies in the Park has been canceled. Anna Pretty, spokesperson for the DLA, says a rain date is set for...
LYNCHBURG, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Amelia, Appomattox, Bedford, Brunswick, Buckingham, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amelia; Appomattox; Bedford; Brunswick; Buckingham; Campbell; Charlotte; City of Danville; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Lynchburg; City of Martinsville; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Franklin; Greensville; Halifax; Henry; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Prince Edward; Southampton; Sussex SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AMELIA APPOMATTOX BEDFORD BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CHARLOTTE CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE FRANKLIN GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HENRY LUNENBURG MECKLENBURG NOTTOWAY PATRICK PITTSYLVANIA PRINCE EDWARD SOUTHAMPTON SUSSEX VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE DANVILLE EMPORIA FRANKLIN LYNCHBURG MARTINSVILLE
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Delays expected after two-vehicle crash blocks traffic

Roanoke County – Update as of 9:36 a.m. Traffic is back open near Challenger Avenue and Valley Gateway Boulevard after a two-vehicle crash caused Roanoke County Police to block the roadway. Details surrounding the cause of the crash have not been released at this time. Original story:. Roanoke County...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke County crash closes parts of Plantation Road

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Police are on-scene of a car crash on Plantation Road. Officials say roads are closed from Santee Road to Magnolia Road. They say they are expecting it to be an extended closure. 10 News has a crew on their way to the scene.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Electric vehicle charging made available in Floyd

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - Electric vehicle charging is now available in the Town of Floyd. Citizens Telephone Cooperative has installed an EV Charging Station, calling it “CitiZap,” based on an increased number of electric vehicles passing through the town each day. The charging station is at the intersection of East Main Street and Jacksonville Street.
FLOYD, VA
wfxrtv.com

VSP: Woman dies following Franklin Co. crash on Wednesday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman died at the hospital after crashing into a tree in Franklin County on Wednesday morning, according to police. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash took place shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6 on Jubal Early Highway, just south of Silver Lake Road.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NWS
wfirnews.com

Fatal Crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday (July 6) at 10:43 a.m. on Jubal Early Highway, just south of Silver Lake Road in Franklin County. A 2016 Honda Civic was traveling north on Jubal...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Breaking and entering arrest in Franklin County

(from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office) On Wednesday, July 6th at approximately 10:50 pm, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a report of a Breaking and Entering in progress at a building located at 14189 Franklin Street in Ferrum. This three-story building houses two businesses and apartments, on varying floors. Deputies arrived on scene within minutes and observed that an entrance of one business (Crooked Road Mart) had been damaged, as well as a window to the other business (JNI, Inc.) was broken.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Deputies nab burglar inside Franklin County business, Sheriff says

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A North Carolina man is facing six felonies and two misdemeanors in a breaking and entering this week in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the 14100 block of Franklin Street in Ferrum around 10:50 Wednesday night on reports of a breaking and entering in progress.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Stolen cattle reported out of Pulaski Co.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating stolen cattle and the person who purchased the animals after a suspect confessed and was charged. The department received a report on July 1, 2022 for a larceny from the Snowville area of five...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
rusticweddingchic.com

Rustic Barn Wedding in Floyd, Virginia

Taking place at a barn in Floyd, Virginia, Cam and Kelsey’s wedding was full of rustic charm. From the open air venue and homespun details to the barn reception, this romantic wedding is a rustic bride’s dream. From the photographer: Both Cam and Kelsey were raised on farms and have deep roots in agriculture, so a 1946 dairy barn that has been repurposed as a wedding venue was so meaningful and the perfect choice for the couple. All of their florals were DIY’d, along with dahlias grown by Cam’s grandfather. For their ceremony, the pair planted an apple tree, adding soil from both of their family’s farms to represent the strong foundation and roots beginning their lives as husband and wife. Keep reading to see all the details from their special day!
FLOYD, VA
wfirnews.com

COVID rates up, but other warning signs are not

Virginia hit a 20 percent positivity rate for COVID testing recently, without the sharp spike in hospitalizations or serious illnesses however. The latest from the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

