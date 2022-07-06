How Eloy Jiménez helps White Sox with his smile

Eloy Jiménez knows how much he means to the White Sox. When asked if he got a sense that his presence gave the team a boost in Wednesday’s thrilling win over the Twins, Jiménez just flashed one of his patent smiles. In fact, Jiménez believes it’s that charming grin which allows...
The White Sox have a manager stuck in the past and evaporating playoff hopes. Will they trade one of baseball’s most prominent sluggers?. As the Major League Baseball season reaches its’ midway point, the playoff picture is still far from certain. Despite that, the first half of the...
On a night where Padres owner Peter Seidler said the team would beat the Giants prior to the game during the team's Hall of Fame ceremony, the Padres did in fact beat the Giants in dramatic fashion, as Jorge Alfaro delivered a game-winning walkoff hit in the bottom of the 10th inning. Joe Musgrove hurled 7 shutout innings, and Manny Machado hit his 13th home run of the season. There was a scary moment in the game when CJ Abrams and Jurickson Profar collided when pursuing a popout in shallow left field. Profar was down on the ground for a long period of time, and had to be carted off the field. Profar was able to move his arms and hands and raised a fist to the crowd while being carted off. Abrams was fine and remained in the game. You can listen to Bob Melvin's postgame comments below for the latest update on Jurickson Profar.
July 8 (UPI) -- Outfielder Jurickson Profar collided with shortstop C.J. Abrams, later collapsed, was put on a stretcher and taken to a hospital for evaluation during the San Diego Padres' recent win over the San Francisco Giants. The incident occurred in the top of the fifth inning of the...
Former Hall of Fame linebacker of the Chicago Bears, Brian Urlacher, rehashed some old memories from his 13-year career with the team. Urlacher went on Barstool Sports podcast, Bussin' with the Boys, and discussed Jay Cutler, Lovie Smith and his time in the windy city. He started off retelling the...
Quintana signed with the Pirates in the offseason before the lockout commenced and is in his 12th MLB season. After spending the first nine years of his career split between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs -- earning his lone All-Star honor with the Pale Hose in 2016 -- Quintana was with both the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants in 2021.
Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada left Wednesday's series finale versus the Minnesota Twins after six innings with a right foot contusion, according to the team. According to the team, his x-rays were negative and he is considered "day-to-day." Moncada fouled a ball off his foot earlier in...
The starters for the Midsummer Classic have been selected. After the final round of fan voting concluded, the National League All-Star starters and the American League All-Star starters were officially announced on the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Show on Friday night. This excludes pitchers, which will be announced...
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Zavala will take over the catching position after Reese McGuire was rested at home versus their division competitors. In a matchup against Detroit's lefty Tarik Skubal, our models project Zavala to score 7.9 FanDuel...
For the first time in 52 years, a White Sox shortstop will start the MLB All-Star Game. Friday, Tim Anderson was named the American League’s starter at short for the July 19 Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium, edging out Bo Bichette of the Blue Jays to earn the nod.
The White Sox got a bit of a scare when Yoán Moncada left Wednesday’s game early due to taking a foul ball off his foot. The team said he had a right foot contusion, which is just a fancy word for bruise, and that x-rays were negative. Still, it was unclear whether Moncada would be able to run on his hurt foot, or if he would need to miss time.
The Giants promoted David Villar from Triple-A Sacramento this week in the hopes that he would provide the offense with a spark. He did his best to do that Friday night at Petco Park in San Diego and it still wasn't enough. Villar connected for his first career MLB homer...
Duncan Keith, former Blackhawks defenseman, is planning to retire, first reported by Pierre LeBrun. Keith played 16 seasons in Chicago, winning the Norris Trophy twice (2009-10, 2013-14) and the Conn Smyth trophy once (2014-15). He was part of all three Hawks' Stanley Cup championship teams in the 2010s (2010,2013,2015). Due...
Chicago White Sox first baseman/ outfielder Andrew Vaughn is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Vaughn will watch from the bench after Jose Abreu was moved to first base, A.J. Pollock was positioned in right field, and Gavin Sheets was named as Thursday's designated hitter. Per Baseball...
The Chicago White Sox fell 2-1 to the Detroit Tigers in the series opener. Despite a stellar outing, Dylan Cease took the loss. The Sox offense rallied late but came up short. They could only muster four hits, two walks, and one run against Detroit pitching. Tigers starter Beau Brieske no-hit the South Siders through the first five innings. The White Sox are 39-42 at the halfway point of the season.
MONTREAL — Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson declared a rebuild in March, but it really wasn't until Thursday that things got real after Alex DeBrincat was traded to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for three draft picks, including the No. 7 overall selection. DeBrincat knew his name had been in...
Joakim Noah's famous interview with the Chicago Bulls was used hilariously in a twitter meme by Bleacher Report. Baker Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick, according to Ian Rapoport. With that, Mayfield is also leaving his former team's city, Cleveland, opening the...
