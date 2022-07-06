ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Rudy Gobert on coming to Timberwolves: 'I came here to win a championship'

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FajIP_0gX08h5T00

The Minnesota Timberwolves introduced Rudy Gobert on Wednesday afternoon and the former All-NBA center wasted no time stating what his main aim is in Minnesota.

"The goal is to win a championship," Gobert said. "That's what I came here to do."

A Championship will be difficult to achieve as the Timberwolves have only made the playoffs twice in the past 18 seasons, but with an up-and-coming roster and the chance to play next to Karl-Anthony Towns, Gobert believes he has found the perfect challenge for this point in his career.

"Obviously, me and KAT have been going at it for many years and we're very unique and different players," Gobert said. "The first time [my agent] told me [about Minnesota] I was like 'Can that work?' I was thinking about it every day when I was going to bed. I was thinking about it more and more and actually, that's probably the most exciting challenge for me [to] pair with a guy like KAT and an organization like the Timberwolves that really wants to win."

Minnesota gave up five players and five first-round draft picks to acquire the 30-year-old from the Utah Jazz and although the price was steep, they kept a lot of their core pieces, including rising superstar Anthony Edwards and the highly-coveted Jaden McDaniels.

"He's been growing and improving year after year," Gobert said of Edwards. "He's one of the most exciting young players in this league, so I'm excited to play alongside him and D'Angelo Russell and Jaden McDaniels...it's a very unique core of young guys and a really good coach that complains about my screens all the time, but now we're on the same side so I'm excited."

Although Chris Finch was worried about Gobert's screens because "they looked like they hurt," he called Gobert "the perfect fit at the perfect time for our organization." While some believe that having two giant players in the frontcourt is an outdated strategy in a league dominated by wings and guards, Finch believes that he can create a system to make it work.

"There's no shortcutting the work, but we don't think it's an awkward fit at all," Finch said. "Every team is different as you put it together every preseason. Often times what you plan for in the offseason isn't 100% right. It might take 20 games to get it right. But we see no reason from a basketball perspective why it won't work."

A three-time defensive player of the year, the 7-foot-1 Gobert believes that his presence along with the 6-foot-11 Towns can add a unique element to the lineup. That would be key for the Timberwolves, who are looking to take another step toward a championship.

"Nobody is going to bring to the table what can bring to the table," Gobert said. "My goal is to make Karl a better player on both ends and make his life easier and allow him to be better than he already is. I think he'll do the same for me and the same for the young guys."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Miami offers two sons of former NBA players

Miami extended its recruiting board for the 2023 class by adding a pair of sons of former NBA players in the past week. Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy four-star power Carey Booth, the son of Calvin Booth, and Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit four-star shooting guard Jace Posey, the son of James Posey, have been offered by the Hurricanes.
FastBreak on FanNation

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade

The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton. This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
FastBreak on FanNation

Russell Westbrook Could Reportedly Be Traded To A Shocking Team

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski made a recent appearance on NBA Today, and he reported an interesting possibility about Russell Westbrook. "You look at where there's cap space right now," Wojnarowski said. "A team like San Antonio could be a facilitator right now in a let's say a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving deal between the teams. They have the cap space. Now, you would have to incentivize them at a pretty high level."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

12-Year NBA Veteran Will Likely Be Waived

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Portland Trail Blazers are planing to waive 12-year guard Eric Bledsoe. Charania: "The Portland Trail Blazers plan to waive guard Eric Bledsoe ahead of his guarantee date approaching, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Entering his 13th NBA season, several teams are expected to pursue Bledsoe as a free agent."
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Jaden Mcdaniels
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Rudy Gobert
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kat#Alon
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks could part ways with Tom Thibodeau favorite?

Tom Thibodeau could be losing one of his loyalists this offseason. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that multiple teams have expressed interest in New York Knicks big Taj Gibson. While Gibson remains under contract with the Knicks, his deal is fully non-guaranteed for next year. Begley notes that Gibson could be waived to create room for the Knicks’ official acquisition of guard Jalen Brunson.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Shocking Report About Kevin Durant Amid Trade Rumors

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! had some interesting things to say on his "Posted Up" podcast about Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Haynes: "I'll say this about Kevin Durant, since he requested a trade, there's been numerous stars that I've spoken to. Numerous stars that have been trying to get in touch with him to pick his brain, to see if he would consider other avenues, just want to get a sense of what he's thinking. KD's gone dark. He's not talking to anybody, not answering anybodies phone calls, not responding to texts, KD has gone dark."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet On Wednesday

On Wednesday, Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter. Mitchell's tweet: "Build ya up to tear ya down" Mitchell and the Jazz had another very solid regular season, but they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks in six games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To 2 Serious Lakers Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers have been named in several trade rumors over the past few weeks. The loudest of those rumors have focused on Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. Just days after opting into his contract, Kyrie watched as Kevin Durant requested a trade from the team. Irving immediately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Viral Photo Of LeBron James And His 15-Year-Old Son

On Wednesday, a photo of LeBron James next to his 15-year-old son Bryce is going viral on Twitter. Twitter user @MaskedInLa pointed the photo out, while Bleacher Report reposted it. The photo is fascinating because of how tall Bryce is standing next to his 6'9" father. James just finished his...
NBA
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
435
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy