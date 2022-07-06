ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon County, ID

ITD hosting open house on Karcher Interchange, SH-55 projects in Canyon County

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0evXfi_0gX08eRI00

NAMPA — The Idaho Transportation Department is hosting an in-person open house on Thursday, July 7, for the public to give feedback on proposed improvements to the Interstate 84 Karcher Interchange and to State Highway 55 between Farmway and Middleton roads.

“These two projects are part of ITD’s ongoing work to address growth and the resulting congestion on Highways in Canyon County, particularly State Highway 55,” said project manager Erika Bowen in the release. “ITD is targeting the most urgent needs in this area while continuing to plan for long-term solutions.”

The open house will take place at Nampa Christian School, 11920 West Flamingo Avenue, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday evening, according to a press release from the department. A Spanish interpreter will be available at the open house; the public can also request materials written in Spanish by calling 208-334-8002, the release said.

The proposed Karcher Interchange project involves widening the bridge and adding a westbound lane “across the interchange to Caldwell Boulevard,” the release said. The department has also proposed changes to intersections, signals, and ramps, the release said. The public can learn more at itdprojects.org/KarcherIC .

The State Highway 55 improvements will widen the highway to two lanes in both directions between Farmway and Middleton roads, the release said. More information is available at itdprojects.org/projects/state-highway-55-farmway-to-middleton-road

Work on the Karcher Interchange could begin as early as 2023, and work on State Highway 55 would begin as early as 2024, the release said.

The department is also offering an “online open house” on both projects from July 7 to July 14, the release said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
County
Canyon County, ID
Nampa, ID
Traffic
Canyon County, ID
Government
City
Nampa, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Middleton, ID
Nampa, ID
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Open House#Urban Construction#Itd#Karcher Interchange#Nampa Christian School#Spanish#Caldwell Boulevard#The State Highway 55
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy