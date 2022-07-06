ITD hosting open house on Karcher Interchange, SH-55 projects in Canyon County

NAMPA — The Idaho Transportation Department is hosting an in-person open house on Thursday, July 7, for the public to give feedback on proposed improvements to the Interstate 84 Karcher Interchange and to State Highway 55 between Farmway and Middleton roads.

“These two projects are part of ITD’s ongoing work to address growth and the resulting congestion on Highways in Canyon County, particularly State Highway 55,” said project manager Erika Bowen in the release. “ITD is targeting the most urgent needs in this area while continuing to plan for long-term solutions.”

The open house will take place at Nampa Christian School, 11920 West Flamingo Avenue, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday evening, according to a press release from the department. A Spanish interpreter will be available at the open house; the public can also request materials written in Spanish by calling 208-334-8002, the release said.

The proposed Karcher Interchange project involves widening the bridge and adding a westbound lane “across the interchange to Caldwell Boulevard,” the release said. The department has also proposed changes to intersections, signals, and ramps, the release said. The public can learn more at itdprojects.org/KarcherIC .

The State Highway 55 improvements will widen the highway to two lanes in both directions between Farmway and Middleton roads, the release said. More information is available at itdprojects.org/projects/state-highway-55-farmway-to-middleton-road

Work on the Karcher Interchange could begin as early as 2023, and work on State Highway 55 would begin as early as 2024, the release said.

The department is also offering an “online open house” on both projects from July 7 to July 14, the release said.