Shark spotted in water at Davis Park on Fire Island

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago
NEW YORK -- There was a shark sighting Wednesday on Fire Island.

Lifeguards at Davis Park spotted it in the water.

People were told not to swim in the area as a precautionary measure.

Last weekend, a lifeguard at Smith Point Beach on Long Island was bitten by a shark.

